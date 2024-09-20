Rumueme Kingship: Group Kicks Against Recognition Of HRM, Ndamzi Nsirim

Amid jubilation by the people of Rumueme Kingdom over the recognition and presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Ndamzi Nsirim as the New Nye Nwe Eli of Rmueme Kingdom by the Rivers State Government, some group in Rumueme community have rejected the choice of the government.

Apart from the rejection by the group, the ‘younger brother’ of HRM Ndamzi Nsirim , Andrew Nsirim has alleged that the newly recognised Nye Nwe Eli Rumueme is not the biological son of his late father, His Royal Majesty, Omunakwe Nsirim popularly known as OCC.

Andrew Nsirim who made the disclosure on Wednesday after HRM Ndamzi Nsirim was recognized and given Staff of Office by the State Government allegedly said that his father, late Omunakwe Nsirim told him that Ndamzi is not his biological son which he allegedly confronted him (Ndamzi) with.

The younger Nsirim vowed that he would contest Ndamzi’s paternity in court because, according to him, he had pleaded with Ndamzi for them to carry out DNA test which he has refused.

Andrew Nsirim described the action of the State Government as ‘bringing shame to his father’s lineage’, stressing that ‘Rumueme Kingdom has chosen Timothy Nsirim as their king and that the kingdom will go ahead with it’.

The group while addressing the press on Wednesday, also said the three families of Rumukpakani who are traditionally authorized to select the Nye Nwe Eli, ‘have selected Prince Timothy Nsirim as the Nye Nwe Eli of Rumueme by the customs and tradition of the Rumueme Kingdom’.

Chief Hon Asor Owhonda who is said to represent the Owhonda family, also frowned on the action of the state government, accusing it of trying to cause crisis in the Kingdom.

He alleged that traditionally, the Rumukpakani selects their king and present to the entire Rumueme Kingdom which he said was done but ‘waiting for the 2nd burial of the late HRM Omunakwe Nsirim and the burial of the Oldest Man in the Kingdom before the coronation of Chief Timothy Nsirm’.

Also Chief Apostle Princewill Adiele, said to represent Orokpo and Kingsley Iheanyichukwu Wobo, said to represent Oro-Agbolu, alleged that the people are not happy with the recognition of Ndamzi Nsirim.

Both family heads claimed that the selection of Timothy Nsirim was done based on the tradition and customs of the people of Rumueme Kingdom.

They further alleged that the State Government has no right or powers to choose who becomes their King, adding that they are not in support and not part of ‘such display of shame’.

” The government wants to cause division in the Kingdom over the imposition of Ndamzi Nsirim as the New Nye Nwe Eli after the entire kingdom has chosen Chief Timothy Nsirim”, they said.

While the Rumukpakani Community Development Committee Chairman (CDC) Anderson Eluda further claimed that the three families that made up Rumukpakani have chosen Prince Timothy Nsirim and that the People of Rumueme are solidly behind him.

Dr Barrister Amewhule Emeka Owhonda alleged that what the government has done is an aberration which will trigger legal battle.

Dr Owhonda alleged that Rumukpakani is the first son of Ebara community and has the traditional right to select the Nye Nwe Eli of RUMUEME Kingdom.

According to him, “the three families that made up Rumukpakani have chosen Timothy Nsirim as their King as tradition demands”, adding that what the Government has done is for legal battle to commence which we are ready. It will be recalled that Governor Fubara on Tuesday afternoon presented certificates of recognition and staff of office to two first class traditional rulers, His Majesty, Marcus Oduma Woyike, JP, Nye Nwe-Ali, Elele Okinali/Elele Alimini in Ikwerre Local Government Area and His Majesty, Ndamzi Nsirim, Nye Nwe-Eli Rumueme Kingdom in Rumueme, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.