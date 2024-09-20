Atiku Lambasts Tinubu Over Dictatorial Tendencies

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has berated the federal government over the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, by the Department of State Services, and the takeover of the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, in a statement posted on his verified X account on Tuesday, warned that “the level of oppressive control now imposed surpasses even the harshest days of military dictatorship”.

Atiku wrote: “The escalating assault on civil society and the media by the Bola Tinubu administration are profoundly disturbing. The level of oppressive control now imposed surpasses even the harshest days of military dictatorship.

“The recent arrest of Mr. Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, en route to an official event, epitomizes this regime’s relentless campaign to intimidate and subdue organized labour.

“Just days prior, security forces detained a journalist, only to later claim it was a grievous error. What if the outcome had been fatal?

“Now, Tinubu’s regime extends its repressive grasp to encroach upon @SERAPNigeria, an action that stands as a grave affront to our democratic values. This siege is anathema to the principles of freedom and justice.”

Atiku called on Tinubu to focus security efforts on terrorists and bandits, not civil society. “It is imperative that Tinubu and his security apparatus redirect their fervour and intimidation towards the actual perpetrators of violence — terrorists and bandits — who are inflicting immeasurable suffering upon the Nigerian people. -AA”