Sewing Disappointment: Expert Reveals Reasons Behind Tailors’ Ember Months Failures

As the ember months unfold, both tailors and customers will hope for a season marked by timely deliveries and satisfied clients, steering clear of the disappointments that have historically plagued this vibrant industry.

In a chat with National Network Editor Ken Asinobi on Monday, the Director of Nikky Jesus Fashion Center, Elioparanwo, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Favour Godwin James shed light on the perennial, age-long challenges faced by both tailors and customers during this busy period.

According to the fashion expert, over 80% of customers get disappointed during ember months because their clothes are not ready for collection before Christmas or New Year,

She emphasized that this problem is often a two-way street with tailors tending to overestimate their capacity, while customers may not place their orders in a timely manner.

To mitigate these issues, Mrs. James urged tailors to take a more measured approach.

“It’s crucial to collect only manageable jobs and ensure timely delivery,” she said and pointed out that many tailors fall into the trap of complacency, hoarding orders instead of tackling them systematically.

“When tailors collect too many jobs and believe they can handle more, they often end up overwhelmed, leading to poor outcomes and customer dissatisfaction.”she said.

Mrs. Akpan offered practical solutions, encouraging tailors to start working on orders as soon as they are received.

She also recommended hiring extra hands during peak times to help meet delivery deadlines.

On a brighter note, Mrs. James reflected on the growth of the Nigerian fashion industry, asserting that local designs now stand on par with international offerings.

“Gone are the days when designs from Europe and other African countries were deemed superior,” she remarked, highlighting the creativity and talent within Nigeria.

Despite this progress, Mrs. James made a poignant appeal to the government, urging for the provision of soft loans to fashion practitioners. “With adequate support, Nigerian fashion can reach new heights and compete favorably on the global stage,” she concluded.