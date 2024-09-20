News

Rivers State High Court Resumes Sessions On September 17

The Rivers State Court of Justice has scheduled the resumption of normal court sessions for Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

State Chief Registrar David Ihua-Maduenyi noted that the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, had previously announced an annual vacation from Monday, July 27, 2024, through September 17, 2024. Ihua-Maduenyi added that following the end of the vacation period, the state High Court would resume its regular sessions on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and urged the public to take note.

