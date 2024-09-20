Metro

Abducted Lady Regains Freedom After Exposing Kidnappers At Military Checkpoint

Mercy Ishaya, a 25-year-old lady who was abducted, has regained freedom. She regained freedom after exposing the kidnappers who abducted her from the New Bwari community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to Daily Trust, the victim was abducted on August 28, 2024, while her father, Godiya Ishaya, a businessman, was hit and left in the pool of his blood.

However, luck came the way of the victim when soldiers intercepted a Toyota Sienna conveying the bandits who were fleeing a security offensive in Dogon-Daji Forest in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A family member of the victim told the publication that upon stopping the bus, the girl immediately spoke out, telling the soldiers that she was abducted by the suspects and gave her father’s phone number to the soldiers.

He said the girl was taken to the hospital before reuniting with her family while the suspects were taken to a military barracks in Kaduna. The commander of vigilantes in Tafa LGA, Abubakar Hussaini, confirmed the incident to the publication.

