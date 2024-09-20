Three Feared Dead, Pastor, 30 Others Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Churches

Three people are feared dead and 30 others kidnapped following a brazen attack by bandits on churches in Bakinpah-Maro, located in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Sunday.

Cafra Caino, the former chairman of Kajuru LGA, confirmed the incident, stating that the assailants arrived in large numbers around 10 a.m.

They specifically targeted both an ECWA church and a Catholic church.

“The bandits came in large numbers and attacked the two churches,” Caino stated, as reported by The Nation.

Among the abducted was Bernard Gajera, a pastor from one of the churches.

The police have not yet released a statement regarding the attack. This incident occurs against the backdrop of the Maro community’s recent efforts to fund a security post aimed at attracting more law enforcement personnel to combat persistent security challenges that have disrupted farming activities.