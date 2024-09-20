Chapel Of Everlasting Grace Honours Gov Fubara, Others

…As It Celebrates 7th Anniversary

The Govt House Chapel of Everlasting Grace Church, Port Harcourt has honoured the Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara with “The Man of Peace Award” for his peaceful disposition in governance.

This was in course of the seventh anniversary thanksgiving celebration of the chapel over the weekend.

Other members of the government house staff (serving, retired and dead) were also honoured at the event with prestigious awards for their dedication and sacrifices.

The awardees include Mr & Mrs Augustine and Martha Nzokwuru, Mr Ogubio Isaac, Mr Sampson E. Hanson, Mr Jacob Kari, Madam Pokuta John and Pastor Michael Lenwi.

Those honoured posthumously were Late Evg Victor Okara and Late Deacon Sunny M. Iyalla

Mr Nzokwuru who responded on behalf of his colleagues expressed their gratitude to the church and the Rivers state government for the honour done them, adding that the gesture will spur them to continue to put in their best for the work of God and humanity even on retirement from active service.

“Even on retirement, we shall continue to lend helping hands whenever we are called upon to the work of God.”, he said. Mr Nzokwuru equally used the opportunity to extend their gratitude to the state governor, Sir Sim Fubara for his benevolence to the civil servants especially to them the Senior Citizens.