Rivers Not For Sale – Cleric

A Clergyman says the Rivers State often referred to as the “Treasure Base of the Nation” is not for sale to the highest bidder.

Speaking in Port Harcourt at the 7th anniversary celebration of the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Pastor Ogan Barasin said God will never allow the State to be hijacked by anyone.

Barasin who is also the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel said prayers are being offered constantly to prevent such a thing from happening in a peace loving State.

“From this altar”, the man of God stressed while delivering the sermon, “the fire is going up everyday. Rivers State is not for sale, and the right hand of God will bring it to pass.”

“We pray for Rivers State. And I want to enjoin every one, Rivers State belongs to all of us. Pray for this State”, Barasin appealed to Rivers people.

According to him, “God is saying: obey my word. Keep my commandments. If you want me to spread my wings for you to land when the troubles of life comes, you must keep to the covenant.

“What is the covenant? Jesus has come, look at the cross, He paid the prize. He will not die again. He is coming back as a King to take as many that have said yes to Him.”

Barasin who said the church has conferred an award the on Governor Fubara as a result of his devotion to peace and spoke glowingly of some of his good deeds in office.

He remarked, “It has never happened before. I’ve not heard it done here, maybe elsewhere, that civil servants were promoted across multiple grades, at least, three grades at a time. I have never heard.”

“The award we have given him is the “Man of Peace” award. Tell him we love him, and our knees are on the ground. God will contend with his contenders”, he added.

Receiving the honour on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Augustine Ndudi Chukwuma, noted that it would have been almost impossible to celebrate anything of worth under the present administration without the intervention of God Almighty. Donating the sum of N10 million to the church, the Permanent Secretary remarked, “He (Governor) said I should tell the house, that he knows the church needs him and he needs the church.”