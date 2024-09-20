Gov Fubara Assures On Synergy With Church

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that God remains his greatest source of strength, wisdom, inspiration, and direction with the church as an integral partner of the administration that is determined to sustain good governance being provided to all residents in the State.

Governor Fubara spoke at the 7th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Augustine Ndudi Chukwuma, Governor Fubara stated that without God, it would have been almost impossible to celebrate any thing of hope about his administration.

Governor Fubara expressed thanks to God for being an abiding helper and to the church for the fervency of prayers and godly counsels while also contributing to the peace-building efforts.

He noted: “He (Governor) said that I should tell the house, that he knows that the church needs him and he needs the church. For that reason, he will support the church.”

He, therefore, announced the Governor’s donation of the sum of N10million to support the church.

In his Sermon, the Chaplain of Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Pastor Ogan Barasin, while preaching on the theme: “On Eagles Wings” taken from Exodus 19: 1-6 and Psalms 36: 7-10, said God is still in the business of saving souls and preserving them for Himself.

Pastor Barasin, who recalled the benevolence of God on the chapel in its seven years journey, said the prize that Jesus paid to redeem humanity has not expired but still potent, adding that it requires many to make the decision to surrender their lives to Him and acknowledge Him as their Saviour.

He said, “God is saying: obey my word. Keep my commandments. If you want me to spread my wings for you to land when the troubles of life comes, you must keep to the covenant.

What is the covenant? Jesus has come, look at the cross, He paid the prize. He will not die again. He is coming back as a King to take as many that have said yes to Him.”

Pastor Barasin said as church, they have continued to pray persistently for Rivers State and Governor Fubara because no person can falter under the cover of God and fervent supplications.

He said: “As a culture here, we pray for Rivers State. And I want to enjoin every one, Rivers State belongs to all of us. Pray for this State. It has never happened before. I’ve not heard it done here, maybe elsewhere, that civil servants were promoted across multiple grades, at least, three grades at a time. I have never heard.

“The award we have given him is the “Man of Peace” award. Tell him we love him, and our knees are on the ground. God will contend with his contenders.

From this altar, the fire is going up everyday. Rivers State is not for sale, and the right hand of God will bring it to pass.”

Elder Statesman, Amaopusenibo Sam Sam Jaja, performed the award presentation to the Governor, which was received on his behalf by the Government House Permanent Secretary.

While the Assistant Chaplain of the Chapel, Pastor Eferebo Joseph, coordinated the cutting of the 7th Anniversary Celebration Cake, Mr Chukwuma and the Acting Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Pastor Ben Goodlife presented awards to some retired and serving staff members of Government House for their faithful service to the chapel.

The service was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Okogbule Nlerum, and other Directors of Government House. Prayers were offered for the Governor and Government of Rivers State.