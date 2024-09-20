Gov Fubara Harps On How Synergy Between NDDC, States ‘ll Enhance Development

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has harped on stronger partnership and collaboration between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and host states in the planning and implementation of programmes and policies as the most effective way of creating proper development impact in the Niger Delta region.

Governor Fubara disclosed this while speaking at the official launch of the FGN/NDDC/IFAD Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) for Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers States, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Rivers State Governor, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civil Society Relations, Hon Prince Achor Nna, said, “Agriculture is a major area of concentration of the present administration in Rivers State.

Just few days ago, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, inaugurated the Board of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) to drive investment and economic development in the State, with focus on agriculture.

“It is important for the NDDC to partner with its host communities and states, especially in realization of the role State Governments play in the Land Use Act,” he said.

He expressed delight over the conception of the programme, and the successful launching of its second phase that includes Rivers State, and assured the support of the Rivers State Government in its implementation.

He pointed out that the administration accords priority attention to agricultural development, noting that the inauguration of the Board of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency by the Governor few days ago has opened more vistas of opportunity for partnerships and economic investments in the State.

He invited genuine investors in the agriculture value chain to take advantage of available opportunities, and invest their resources in the vast potentials of the State for high return on investments, adding that the State Government has created the enabling environment for value addition to investors’ portfolios.

In his address, the MD/CEO of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the initiative was targeted at breaking new grounds, cultivating opportunities for wealth creation and food security in the Niger Delta states through development in the agricultural sector in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of emergency on agriculture. Highlights of the event were the launching of the FGN/NDDC/IFAD Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) by the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara; NDDC MD/CEO, Dr Samuel Ogbuku; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Adebayo Olawale Edun; who were both represented at the event, and other NDDC board members.