Hon. Umezuruike Ends 7-Year Leadership  Void in Orochiri With New Youth Executive

The member representing, representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2 in the House of Representatives, Hon. Manuchim Umezuruike has facilitated the election of a new Orochiri Youth Progressive Association executive after seven years of leadership struggles in the community.

This marks the first successful election since the tenure of former president Samuel Orlu ended in turmoil.

The election, held on September 8, 2024, was overseen by Mr. Achor Kalagbor and Rivers State Youth Ministry representative, Mr. Christian Amadi, who described it as peaceful and fair. Out of 212 accredited voters, Mr. Godpower Chuku secured 162 votes, defeating Mr. Gibson Chuku with 30 votes. Other key officials elected include Ogbonna Uche as Vice President and Goodluck Adele as Secretary.

Hon. Umezuruike, a native of the community, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful election and pledged to support the newly elected officers in rebuilding the community.

He also promised to oversee the upcoming Community Development Committee (CDC) election and urged the new leaders to work for the welfare of the community. Newly elected president Godpower Chuku, in his acceptance speech, called for unity, stressing that all participants are winners and vowed to prioritize youth development in Orochiri.