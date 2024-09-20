NIMET Forecasts Three Days Of Thunderstorms, Rain

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms and rain across the country from Tuesday through Thursday.

This is according to the weather outlook released on Monday, the report predicted thunderstorms in parts of Bauchi, Kebbi, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Adamawa, and Kaduna States during the morning hours on Tuesday, with thunderstorms expected throughout the region later in the day.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Benue, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Niger states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states,” the report stated.

In the southern region, moderate rains are expected in parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Enugu, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers states in the morning.

“Later in the day, intermittent rains are expected over the entire region,” it added.

For Wednesday, thunderstorms are anticipated in the morning over Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna states, with more thunderstorms expected in Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, and Kebbi states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger and Kwara states during the morning hours.

“While in the afternoon into evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi, Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger states.

“ In the southern region, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

“Progressing into the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are envisaged over the entire region,” it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Taraba and Adamawa states in the Thursday morning period.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa states later in the day while thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

“In the southern region, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa states in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency advised residents to steer clear of flood-prone areas, warning of a high risk of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy rainfall.

It advised the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. “Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet.“, it said.