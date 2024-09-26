Court Saves Ganduje’s Job As APC National Chairman

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at removing Abdullahi Ganduje from his position as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit, filed by the APC North Central Group, was dismissed on multiple grounds.

Justice Ekwo determined that the APC North Central Group is not a legally recognized entity and lacks the standing to bring the lawsuit.

The Judge also noted that the plaintiffs failed to utilize the party’s internal mechanisms for resolved disputes before approaching the court.

Furthermore, Justice Ekwo stated that the appointment of party officials by the APC National Executive Committee is an internal matter that falls beyond the jurisdiction of the courts.

The North Central APC Group had sued Ganduje, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking to annul Ganduje’s appointment due to alleged violations of the party’s constitution.

They specifically claimed that his appointment contravened Article 13 of the APC Constitution, arguing it was not made through the democratic process mandated by the party’s rules.

Led by Saleh Zazzaga, the North Central APC Forum filed the suit to challenge Ganduje’s suitability for the role of National Chairman, asserting that it was the turn of someone from the North Central geopolitical zone to fill the position. The plaintiffs requested the court to restrain Ganduje from presenting himself as the chairman and sought an order directing INEC to disregard any actions taken by the APC, including congresses, primaries, and nominations, since Ganduje assumed office on August 3, 2023.