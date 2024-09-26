PDP Crisis Deepens Over Atiku Support For Damagum’s Removal

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed support for efforts to remove Umar Damagum, the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The push to oust Damagum has created a rift among the 13 PDP governors. Seven governors, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, are in favor of his removal, while four others, led by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, support keeping Damagum in his position.

The pro-Damagum faction is aligned with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who is at odds with the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Atiku’s relationship with Wike deteriorated leading up to the 2023 general elections, as Wike spearheaded a group of governors opposing Atiku’s presidential candidacy.

Reports indicate that Atiku has reached out to members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and other party leaders to garner support for Damagum’s removal.

“I can confirm that Atiku has spoken with some of us.

He assured us we are not alone and supports our pursuit of justice, fairness, and equity.

“He encouraged us to remain motivated and continue advocating for adherence to the PDP Constitution in the NWC’s daily decisions.

He understands our reasons for wanting Damagum removed and did not express disagreement.

“We have no personal issues with Damagum; our aim is to safeguard the party, so Nigerians have an alternative in future elections.

“Damagum should respect the party’s constitution and traditions, step back to his original role as Deputy National Chairman (North), and allow the North Central to promptly nominate a replacement,” a source told Punch.

The PDP NWC is facing scrutiny due to Damagum’s actions, particularly after he transferred control of the Rivers State PDP structure to Wike, bypassing the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

This decision has heightened tensions within the party, as the PDP Governors’ Forum insists that state governors should lead the party in their respective states.

Atiku’s position is viewed as an effort to drive reforms within the party, with sources close to him suggesting that he aims to uphold democratic values and the party’s constitution. Another source noted, “Atiku is working with NWC members and other dedicated party leaders to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to uphold the party’s constitution.”