Gov Obaseki Sues For Calm In Edo After Election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reacted to the stunning defeat of his party in the just concluded governorship election in the state, appealing to the people of the state to remain calm even in the face of provocation and resist resorting to acts of violence.

He said that the essence of democracy is defeated of the will of the people can be suppressed by the powers of the state, while condemning what he described as “impunity and reckless disregard for processes and law” in the conduct of the exercise.

Governor Obaseki who stated this moments after the announcement of the results of the September 21, governorship election 2024 by INEC on Sunday, 22, 2024, hinted on a possible legal contentions of the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His words:

“The attractive thing about democracy is about the power it bestows on the people to choose tho governs them.

“Therefore, when this power is blatantly seized from the people, it’s not just a tragedy but a travesty of democracy.

“Regrettably, the outcome of the September 21st governorship election appears to have daunted the spirit of many Edo people who feel powerless in the face of the brute force of the institutions that are supposed to protect them.

“It’s therefore understandably that many people feel sad and aggrieved.

But in the midst of this despair, I’m urging all my fellow Edo citizens to maintain calm and not resort to violence and the destruction of.property in spite of this provocation.

Peace and justice will always win at the end and this is my prescription to all the good people of Edo state who feel vexed and violated at this time.

“Clearly, it’s obvious to the least discerning, the amount of impunity and reckless disregard for processes and law that was displayed in this gubernatorial election.

“In a democracy, there are always safeguards for addressing grievances and we hope that all those affected will seek resolution for this blatant disregard of law and processes. “With this in mind, i implore all Edo people to go about their lawful businesses and rest assured of the commitment of our government to your wellbeing and security.”