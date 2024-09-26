Nigeria’s Democracy, Under Attack – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has raised concern over the survival of democracy in Nigeria, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of partisanship, favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the Edo State Governorship Election, Monday Okpebholo.

As chair of the Edo PDP National Campaign Council, Governor Fintiri claimed that the APC, in collusion with certain INEC officials and security personnel, manipulated the election process.

He alleged that the APC fabricated results to benefit its candidate, Okpebholo.”The results collected from the polling units showed Asue Ighodalo in a clear lead until the state collation exercise was seized by the APC,” he stated earlier on Sunday.

Okpebholo was subsequently declared the winner of the election by INEC.

Expressing his dismay after INEC returning officer Farouk Adamu announced Okpebholo’s victory, Fintiri lamented the outcome. In a post on his official X account, Fintiri said, “I weep for Nigeria’s democracy after witnessing the shameful Edo Gubernatorial poll. The @OfficialAPCNg’s desperate attempts to discredit me by falsely claiming I announced results won’t distract from the real issue. I merely shared results from INEC’s Irev portal, as collated by INEC from the various Local Government Areas.