Don’t Compromise Standards, Gov. Fubara Tells New Judges

…Swears In 8 New High Court Judges

…Assures Support For Judiciary

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has tasked newly sworn in judges in Rivers State to see themselves as the custodian of democracy by not compromising standards and stand for what is right and just in the discharge of their judicial functions.

Governor Fubara made this known shortly after swearing in eight new judges at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, and noted that the judiciary remains the hope of the masses to get justice, and cautioned against compromise in judicial proceedings.

The Governor commended the Chief Judge of the State, His Lordship, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi and other judges in Rivers State for their steadfastness in the political turbulence experienced in the state, assuring that he will never interfere with or influence judicial functions in the State, but give the necessary support for the judiciary to function effectively.

He charged the newly sworn in judges to consider the opportunities as divine and work with the fear of God in the dispensation of justice, adding that Rivers State is passing through a critical stage of rebirth that will shape its fortunes for good.

“Let me on behalf of the government and this administration that you are all supporting thank everyone of you. This journey has not been a very easy one.

We started it sometime in this administration, but half way something happened, and this process was aborted.”

“I thank God Almighty that another opportunity was given to us and we are here today to consummate that process so that there will be more judicial officers that will help to drive the process of our judiciary in the State.”

“This opportunity wasn’t given to you by me, it is God that made it possible. Some of you here have looked for it in several ways.

Some of you were even opportuned to be Magistrate nominees, but you didn’t make it, but you are here today as judges. It is only God that made it, not me.

“Discharge your duty with the fear of God. There is a portion in our national anthem that says, ‘to build a country where no man is oppressed.’ You are supposed to be at that balance.

When anybody comes for what is not just you ought to have the boldness to tell the person this is not right and I am not going to do it.

I am saying it here that I will never call any of you or even the older judges to do what is wrong. Stand for what is right and that is the only way God will elevate you.”

“I also know that you are not going to disappoint us, because when you disappoint, not me per say, the Judiciary, you are disappointing and failing those very poor voiceless people who believe that the only way they can seek and correct the wrong is truly the judiciary.”

“So, I appeal to you stand on the side of what is right. As a government we will give you all the support, not you per say, but the judiciary through your heads that are here, to ensure that you don’t lack anything that will make you to compromise the standards.” The newly sworn in judges are, Hon Justices Frank Onyiri, Victor Chibudum Ugoji, Hon Godswill Vidal Obomanu, Justice Rita Chituru Oguguo, Alatuwo Elkanah Fubara, Bariyima Sylvester Kokpan, Lesi Wifa-Adedipe and Ibietela Innocent Madighi Obu.