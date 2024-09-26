Enthronement Of Rt Rev Bernard

…RSG Reiterates The Efficacy Of Prayers…..

Governor Siminalayi Fubara reiterated this during the Inauguration of Ministry and Enthronement of Rt. Rev’D. Hanson Onyejiuwanaka Bernard and Mrs Glad Umatu Hanson-Bernard as the 2nd Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul Ahoada on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Speaking through his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said, “As a Government prayers of the saints have sustained us otherwise we would have been gone over a year ago, but because of your fervent prayers God has sustained us, and we believe that God will continue to sustain us because you will not cease to pray for us”. The Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive who disclosed that anything that has to do with the Church excites him, congratulated, Rt. Rev’D. Hanson Bernard on his enthronement as the 2nd Bishop Diocese of Ahoada, noting that he who God picks, He equips.

“You may think you are not worthy but before the eyes of the Lord you are, and so shall you become one of the greatest Bishops from this part of the country”. The State Chief Executive quipped.

According to the Governor because the Bishop has placed Evangelism and Soul Wining as a top priority which touches the heart of God, it would serve as a stepping stone to greater heights, adding that the flock that the Lord has placed under his care would increase in multiple dimensions.

In his sermon drawn from Matthew Chapter 28 :19 to 20, Rt. Rev’D. Hanson Onyejiuwanaka Bernard the Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada said as Our Lord Jesus Christ commanded us in the Great Commission, his focus would be on Evangelism and Soul Wining, stressing that every 3rd Sunday of the month would be observed as Evangelism Sunday where the Church would go out for Evangelism after a brief Sunday service.

He identified unity, love, righteousness, transparency and accountability as ingredients for growth, noting that the Church is poised to go into investments to support the spread of the Gospel. Highlight of the occasion was the Governor’s donation of fifty million naira to support the Church.