RSG Expresses Concern About Cardiovascular Disease

The Rivers State Government says the upsurge in the prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease in the country is worrisome.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated this during the opening ceremony of the 53rd Annual General and Scientific Conference of Nigerian Cardiac Society at Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said “For us in the State it is a triple pronged approach that is being taken. It takes a tripartite combination of people who can deliver. When you have a Governor that has put healthcare as a top priority and he does it with robust funding, and you have a Commissioner that is strategic, dynamic and very focused in knowing the interventions that could give us positive impact in the health sector and a Chief Medical Director (CMD) who is result oriented you can imagine that you could not have chosen a better location for this conference”.

Governor Fubara who expressed the hope that the interactions and exchange of ideas and discussions would be beneficial to all of us in the world, thanked the President of Nigerian Cardiac Society for making a little introduction on the aspect of involving Primary Healthcare as a phase of intervention of gauging the issues of cardiovascular diseases down to the grassroots.

“It is something that is of a great concern to us you will hear a young man of 42 years goes to sleep and does not wake up, you hear that somebody goes to the gym and drops dead at the gym or you hear people are just driving and they slump. All these tells us that there is a burden and Cardiovascular Diseases must be taken seriously”. The Governor stressed.

According to him the difference between the incidence in the urban and rural areas is narrow, which calls for something to think about, noting that when poverty is a driver, lack of education is a driver it means we have to involve Primary Healthcare so that they can work assiduously with the Ministry and the people that will carry the message down to the villages and remote areas which is expected to change certain dimensions.

He thanked the society for bringing the conference to Port Harcourt, adding that “coming here tells the world that Rivers State is a safe place; it tells the world it is a good place to do business, it tells the world that Rivers State is hospitable and focused in governance”.

In her remarks the Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Justice Mary Odili who is the Pro Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Rivers State University said Just as the Courts sit down to deliver Justice and fairness medical professionals strive to deliver health, stressing that together they are united in their commitment to the welfare of Nigerian people.

“Your dedication to advance the health and wellbeing of our nation is commendable and it is a great honour for me to be a part of the gathering of Medical Professionals who are at the forefront of the fight against Cardiovascular Disease in Nigeria”. Hon. Justice Mary Odili further stressed.

Also speaking, the National President of Nigerian Cardiac Society Prof. Augustine Odili urged Stake holders to synergize efforts to bring an end to cardiovascular disease in the country.

Prof Amam C. Mbakwem Presented the Guest Lecture on the theme “Socio-Economic Burden of Rising Cardiovascular Disease Profile in Sub- Saharan Africa”. Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of Award of Appreciation to His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Deputy Governor, Rivers State, Hon. Justice Mary Odili, Pro- Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Rivers State University. Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, Hon. Commissioner for Health, Rivers State.