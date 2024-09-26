Gov Fubara Reels Out Measures Taken To Build Productive Civil Service In Rivers

…Bemoans Neglect Of Civil Servants For 11 Years

…Commends Walson-Jack’s Commitment To Public Service

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has acknowledged the tremendous efforts of the leadership of the Federal Civil Service at building the capacity of the workforce for greater productivity, and assured that the Rivers State Government will not relent in offering tenable support that will contribute to the success of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Governor maintained that in addition to joining efforts with the President Tinubu-led administration to achieve its Renewed Hope Agenda for the country, the current Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has been a true ambassador of Rivers State with sterling performance that requires support.

Governor Fubara made the acknowledgment when he received on courtesy visit, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

On her entourage were; Eyo Okpo-Ene, the South-South Zonal Chairman/Local Organising Committee of Nigerian Institute of Management, Prof. Abubakar Garuba, council member and North-East Zonal Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Management, and Sir Emmanuel Okafor, council member of Nigerian Institute of Management.

Governor Fubara said: “Let me also say this to everyone, when you become an ambassador of our State, the ambassador, as I understand it very well, is that you are representing a people.

“You might be a messenger to protect their interest or maybe, do one or two things for your people. It is always good for your person to speak peace and not trouble. I can say it here without fear that you symbolize peace, and we are very proud to associate with you.

“We will, by the special grace of God, in anyway we can, support you. We will support you because we know what you stand for. We also appreciate the work you are doing, and we are going to join hands together with you to support the success of the administration of Mr. President.

“Because it is important, if we fail from the head, it will also go down to the toe. So, we need all aspects of succeed,” he added.

Governor Fubara told his quest the need to bring back the glory that was once reckoned with the Rivers State Civil Service.

He said when Mrs Walson-Jack was still with the Rivers State Civil Service, she worked with dedication and attained a certain level in the service to merit the recommendation that took her to federal level because she was an outstanding officer.

“So, those of you that are here, you can see what it means to work hard, and to be dedicated. And today, it is because of those qualities, those hard works that led her to go to the federal, and she is now the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. It is not a walk in the pack, no. It is a big achievement. So, I am happy that you were able to achieve it for us.”

Governor Fubara said lots of initiatives and actions have been taken since he assumed office to reposition the State Civil Service that was nearly dead.

One of the decisions implemented, he stated, was to commence the promotion of civil servants who had been denied such statutory rights for upwards of 11 years, stressing that the decision has restored hope in them as a workforce of the government.

“We came in and it wasn’t easy, but we have to give the civil servants hope by ensuring that they were promoted. When we came on board, we inherited a near dead civil service. A service that there was no promotion for 11 years.

“We didn’t even end there. We immediately, when Nigerian Institute of Management visited us earlier, we assured them that they are going to be consultant to the Civil Service in terms of training, which is key.”

Governor Fubara also bemoaned how civil servants have been deprived of functional training opportunities that should expose them to contemporary procedures and work ethics, which had taken a toll on the entire service.

He said: “Training is the only thing that can build the service that will give us that level of result. Result of transparency, efficiency, even assurance that there is hope. It is only when you start building them and they feel secured that they also understand that something is at stake.

“I can’t remember the year that any of the civil servants here had gone for any training. I think the last time we did training was in 2010. That was the last time the civil service was involved in any training. So, I know what it means, because that is my primary constituency,” he said.

Governor Fubara noted with delight that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation showed respect by undertaking the courtesy visit that most government functionaries find it difficult to do because they do not want to be in the bad book of somebody.

Specifically, he said: “I feel very honoured, I am overwhelmed with so much joy and my reason is this: We’ve had cases where people come into our State, people come in to represent the President in events, and they don’t bother paying courtesy (visit).

“The singular reason is for fear of some persons in Abuja. So, I am really happy that you are doing what is the normal standard everywhere in the federation.

“Somebody of your calibre cannot come into Rivers State without paying a courtesy call to the Governor. And by that, we also recognize you, because if anything happens to you while you are here, it is our problem. So, I want to thank you for honouring us,” he added.

In her speech, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, she is dedicated to ensuring that Rivers State’s concerns and aspirations are amplified at the highest level of government.

She pledged her readiness to support any initiatives that align with the goals of advancing the State because of her passion to build a civil service that is robust, responsive, dynamic, and one that meets the needs of the people.

She said, “At the Federal level, our ongoing civil service reforms are focused on performance management and digital transformation to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, technology has become indispensable. We have embraced digitalization in the Federal Civil Service to streamline processes, enhance communication and deliver better services.

“I look forward to discussing how the Federal and Rivers State Civil Services can collaborate on technology-driven initiatives that can serve as a model for other states and regions.”

Speaking further, she said: “Your Excellency, I have long admired your commitment to public service, and I am excited to explore how we can work together to strengthen the Rivers State Civil Service further by prioritizing initiatives such as capacity building, promotion of transparency and accountability, and fostering greater citizen engagement. We can build the service that meets and exceeds expectations.

“Your leadership vision and dedication to good governance are not just commendable, but also critical to the success of our efforts at the Federal level.

“I am confident that together, we can advocate for policies that would unlock Rivers State’s full potential, and ensure its citizens have access to the resources and opportunities needed for sustainable growth and development.”

Mrs Walson-Jack expressed delight at learning how Rivers State under the leadership of Governor Fubara is determined to host the annual Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) in November, 2024, and is on the verge of securing the hosting right for the 2024 meeting of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council. She said the prestigious events would further advance the standing of Rivers State as a centre for national activities, and demonstrates it’s capacity for excellence.