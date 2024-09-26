Khana Council Boss Hails Assembly Speaker, For Defending Rivers, As He Commissions Police Station 

Ambassador Marvin Yobana the caretaker committee chairman of Khana local government area has commended the speaker RT. Hon. Victor Oko- Jumbo and his colleagues for defending and fighting for the people of Rivers State, by approving adequate funding for smooth governance in the State and not shutting down the state, due to attempt by the enemies of the people to frustrate governance in the State.

Marvin Yobana Stated this while commissioning the remodeling of the Bori Police Station on Wednesday 18, September 2024 in Khana local government headquarters.

He said that the first task was given to them by Rivers State governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara was to prioritise the safety and security of their people.

“The safety and security of our people was our top priority, as directed by the governor. Immediately after our inauguration, we reached out to security agencies to identify their challenges. They informed us that numerous accidents occurred on the Bori road due to a barricade, which was particularly concerning since an accident had previously happened in the governor’s presence. The governor promptly ordered the road reopened.”

“Following the governor’s directive, I met with the police and approved the remodeling of the Bori Police Station to prevent direct contact with the road. I also funded the project, which has now been completed. Today, we’re commissioning the renovated police station, which boasts improved infrastructure and enhanced security features. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our citizens and our collaboration with security agencies to ensure public safety.”

Ambassador Marvin Yobana highlighted the potential of the Nigerian police force, stating that with adequate funding, they can achieve more due to their extensive experience. He illustrated this point by sharing his recent collaboration with the police, where he funded the renovation of the Bori Police Station, while police personnel manually carried out the renovation. This partnership showcases the capabilities of the police when provided with necessary resources, echoing the broader sentiment that proper funding can significantly enhance their performance.

According to Ambassador Marvin Yobana, he has continued to support the police despite their previous sealing off of various councils. “I have donated utility vehicles and other logistics needed to fight crime,” he said, highlighting his commitment to collaborative law enforcement efforts. He emphasized that his administration remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, and that this partnership with the police is crucial in achieving that goal.

“I believe that by working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for our communities,” Ambassador Yobana stated. “The donation of utility vehicles and logistics is just one aspect of our broader strategy to support the police and enhance their ability to combat crime.” He expressed optimism that this collaboration would yield positive results and contribute to a significant reduction in crime rates.

“We applaud the tireless efforts of Speaker RT. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo and his colleagues, who have steadfastly championed the cause of the Rivers State people. Their courageous approval of vital funding has safeguarded the state’s governance, outsmarting malicious attempts to derail progress. This exemplary leadership has been a beacon of hope, prioritizing the welfare and development of Rivers State citizens above all else,” he stated.

RT. Hon. Victor Oko- Jumbo, the Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly commissioning the remodeled police station described Ambassador Marvin Yobana, the Khana caretaker committee chairman, for been passionate about developing the key needs of his people, and that he is the kind of persons needed to be given more responsibilities. He said milestone achievement will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the community, fostering trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the citizens they serve. He said “I was here last week to commission and switch on the rural electrification in over 9 communities in Khana local government and the traditional rulers acknowledged that over 8 years there have not been light in their communities and it just took Marvin less than three months to restore light and here we are remodelling the Bori police station.

Marvin you have touched the heart of the people, by providing the basic necessity for the common people, because this is the very essence of democracy and Marvin has proven that himself over times that if given further responsibility will do it over and over, because he believes that if Marvin is the type of leader We need in the helm of affairs so that he can continue to do well for the people.

He commended the police that they exhibit professionalism, by making sure that there’s peace in Khana and that they can be trusted as friends of the people.

He also appealed to the police and other security agencies to try as much as possible to be non partisans during the upcoming October 5 local government elections in Rivers State, so that they will further earned the trust of the people, because policing is not the responsibility of the police alone, but for everyone.

CSP Okanlawon Olufemi, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bori, spoke on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetekun, and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, expressing profound gratitude to Hon. (Amb.) Marvin Yobana, Chairman of Khana LGA’s CTC, and his team for their generous support. “We are deeply thankful to Hon. Yobana and his members for financing the remodeling of Bori Police Station, which was in a highly dilapidated state,” CSP Olufemi said. He emphasized that this gesture demonstrates Hon. Yobana’s unwavering commitment to enhancing security and improving the working conditions of police personnel in the area.

CSP Olufemi further commended Hon. Yobana’s administration, stating, “This project was conceived to reposition the station away from the highway, protecting the lives of citizens and police officers, and facilitating unhindered vehicle movement. The successful completion of this project has significantly boosted the morale of our officers and has provided a conducive environment for effective policing.” He highlighted the impressive features of the revamped station, including a security tower, parade platform, and exit door, making it a modern and secure hub. “This milestone achievement is a testament to Hon. Yobana’s dedication to the people of Khana LGA and the security agencies,” CSP Olufemi added.

CSP Olufemi also appealed to Hon. Yobana to provide additional essentials to complement the newly renovated station. “We kindly request furniture, a generator to ensure uninterrupted power supply, visitor toilet facilities, and renovation of the old SARS hall to maintain the station’s new aesthetic appeal,” he said. He emphasized that these amenities would enhance the operational efficiency of the station and provide a more comfortable environment for visitors. “We are confident that with Hon. Yobana’s continued support, we can achieve greater success in maintaining law and order in Khana LGA,” CSP Olufemi concluded.

Residents of Bori are singing praises for Ambassador Marvin Yobana, commending his selfless efforts in renovating the Bori police station, a bold move that’s also pushing for the reopening of the long-blocked section of the highway, Barika Neenubari, a tipper driver, praised Ambassador Marvin Yobana for remodeling the Bori Police Station, saying, “This development is a game-changer for us drivers. The revamped station will boost security, and I’m particularly excited about the plans to open up the blocked section of the highway. That stretch has been a nightmare, claiming innocent lives. Ambassador Yobana’s efforts will ease our passage and reduce accidents.” He expressed gratitude for the improved infrastructure, hoping it would reduce travel time and increase business opportunities.

Damgbor Simon, a commercial motorcyclist, commended Ambassador Yobana, stating, “As an Okada rider, I’ve witnessed firsthand the dangers of the blocked highway. Many of my colleagues have lost their lives or sustained injuries due to the narrow passage. With the police station’s renovation and the planned reopening of the blocked section, I’m hopeful that our daily commute will become safer and more efficient. Ambassador Yobana has shown genuine concern for our well-being, and we’re thankful.”

Bukue Lenu, a resident of Bori, applauded Ambassador Yobana’s initiative, saying, “The remodeling of the police station is a welcome development, but what excites me most is the plan to reopen the blocked section of the highway. That area has been a death trap for years, and I’ve lost count of the number of accidents that have occurred there. Ambassador Yobana’s efforts will bring relief to our community, ensuring safer passage for vehicles and pedestrians alike.” Mr. Elijah Kornebari, whose brother was knocked down on a bike due to the one-way traffic caused by the blocked highway, expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Yobana. “I’m relieved that the blocked section will be reopened. The pain of losing a loved one due to avoidable circumstances still lingers, but knowing that others won’t suffer the same fate brings solace. Ambassador Yobana’s intervention will prevent future tragedies and ease the movement of people and goods. We’re grateful for his leadership and commitment to our community’s well-being.”