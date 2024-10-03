Gov Fubara Charges Group To Shun Violence

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged members of Simplicity Movement, a socio-political group to support his administration to protect the integrity of Rivers State, defend its common wealth and dispense the dividends of good governance in the State.

Governor Fubara spoke while receiving members of the group who paid him a solidarity visit at Government House Gate, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor tasked the body to shun violence and embrace the peace mantra that has been the hallmark of his administration.

He thanked the group for their voluntary support to his administration at a time when some people are procuring artificial loyalty and support.

“I need to set the record straight. I hardly come out to receive people when they come for solidarity. But I had a reason for coming out today. My coming out here is to show the leadership of this movement that I didn’t lobby them, they gathered and said they want to support us.”

“You know at this time people are paying people to support them but we don’t do it, people come out on their own to show support.

Knowing the caliber of the founder of this group and the role he played with the other people and him choosing to be part of the success of our administration I decided to honour him by coming to address you.”

“Our message is very simple and straight. We must join our hands together, everyone of us must protect our State. We must defend the dignity of our State. We must ensure that the common wealth of this State belongs to everyone that is why our slogan is Rivers first. Because we believe that if we take Rivers first, there won’t be crime, there won’t be hunger, and there will be employment.”

The Governor said the Local Government elections in the State will hold as scheduled on October 5 and urged the group and Rivers people to participate actively in the LG polls.

“Our journey is just starting. We are preparing for elections on October 5, I want you to participate actively in that election. That election is going to be the turnaround. It will be the rebirth of a new and strong structure that doesn’t belong to anybody. And you can see that is why they are running everywhere to stop it.”

“What is structure? Structure is ownership, the one who controls the LGA, the one who controls the resources, the one who gives employment to our people, the one who shares the State and the Local Government resources among his people. And that is what I want this government to stand for. So please ensure that you participate in that election.”

“That election is a very important ingredient that will help us chart the new phase or will I say, the second phase of our struggle. But the most important thing is that I want you to maintain the peace that I preach all the time.

This State is dear to me and anyone who loves this State will understand that what is important is to maintain peace.”

Sir Fubara described his emergence as Governor of Rivers State at this period as an act of providence which goes with a deep sense of responsibility and called for the total support of Rivers people to succeed.

“I can also say this here, if Fubara is not here, God would have also provided another person that would have also taken this cause, because it is a divine cause. However, we are the one here, we will stand with you and with your support we will do the work to the end.”

In his remarks, the leader of the Simplicity Movement in Rivers State, High Chief Sogboma Jackreece, said the body is founded out of the love for Governor Fubara’s leadership style which has brought unprecedented achievements in Rivers State within the short period in office. He declared the total support of the body to Governor Fubara to promote good governance, stating that plots by some elements to frustrate Governor Fubara’s leadership will be resisted.