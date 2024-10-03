New People-Owed  Structure ‘ll Emerge Oct 5 – Gov. Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the 5th October, 2024 Local Government election will be another opportunity for Rivers people to witness the rebirth of a new (political) structure that they can own.

The Governor made the assertion when he received on solidarity visit leaders and members of The Simplicity Movement, led by High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich at the gates of Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

High Chief Jackrich, popularly known as Egberipapa, was also the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the 2023 election in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara, in putting the records straight, said he hardly comes out to receive people on solidarity visit to him but had to personally receive this group in order to show respect to the leadership of The Simplicity Movement.

He explained that the group and its leadership are people who have on their volition decided to gather together, and publicly declare their support to his administration.

He said, “You know at this time, people are paying people money but we don’t do it. People come out on their own to show support to us. Knowing the calibre of the founder of this group, knowing the role he has played with other people, and him choosing to be part of the success of our administration, I said I was going to honour him by coming to address you.”

Governor Fubara commended the group for their decision to identify with his administration, and enjoined them to remain firm in their commitment as they synergise efforts at defending and protecting the interest of Rivers State at all times.

Specifically, Governor Fubara said: “We must defend the dignity of our State. We must ensure that the commonwealth of this State belongs to everyone. That is why our slogan is ‘Rivers First’. Because we believe that if we take Rivers first, there won’t be crime. If we take Rivers first, there won’t be hunger. If we take Rivers first, there will be employment.”

Governor Fubara told them that the journey of liberating the State had begun, adding that the forthcoming Local Government Election will be another opportunity for Rivers people to witness the rebirth of truly new (political) structure.

He urged them to freely participate in the election since it will be a very important ingredient that will help his administration to chart the second phase of the struggle.

He added, “Our journey is just starting. We are preparing for election on the 5th of October. I want you to participate actively in that election.

“That election is going to be the turnaround. That election is the rebirth of a new and strong structure that doesn’t belong to anybody; and you can see that that is why they are running everywhere to stop it.

“What is structure? Structure is ownership: the one who controls the LGA; the one who controls the resources; the one who gives employment to our local people; the one who shares the State and the local government resources among its people. And that is what I want this government to stand for (and defend in the interest of the people).”

Governor Fubara pointed to the need for them to continue to maintain the peace that he had always preached all the time.

He told the group that the State is dear to him, stressing that anyone who loves the State will understand the importance of maintaining peace.

He explained, “Anybody who is taking the side of violence doesn’t love the State. That is the truth! If you love the State, you will take to the path of peace. So, please, while you go about supporting me, maintain law and order. Be peaceful.

“So, continue to be strong for Rivers State, not for Fubara. I can also say this here: If Fubara is not here, God would have also provided another person that would have also taken this course, because it is a divine course. That is the truth!

“But, however, we are the ones here. We will stand with you, and with your support, we will walk the talk to the end.”

In his speech, leader and founder of the Simplicity Movement, High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich said, having inaugurated the Movement, they decided to undertake the solidarity visit to publicly declare their support to Governor Fubara, who has demonstrated determination to restore the dignity of the State. He said that their support for the Governor was premised on his belief in the peace and progress of the State, stressing that the administration’s focus on Rivers First was an inspiration to the group, which efforts to promote good governance was unshakeable.