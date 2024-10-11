RSG Inaugurates LG Elections Tribunal, Appeal Panels

The Rivers State Government has established a Local Government Election Tribunal and an Appeal Panel to oversee the just-concluded electoral process.

In a statement on Monday by the Chief Registrar of the Rivers State High Court, David Ihua-Maduenyi, it was revealed that the tribunal, initially scheduled for inauguration on Friday, October 4, 2024, was officially inaugurated today, Monday, October 7, 2024, by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

The Local Government Election Tribunal members are Rosemary N. Ibanibo, Precious Dike, Emmanuel Evans-Dappa, Menenen Poromon, Grace Ikenyiri, Benedict Neenaador Kinakah, Chief Magistrates G. S. Minanyo and Mabel Amesi, while Chief Magistrate Betty Sunny-Hart serves as Chairman.

Justice Opufaa Ben-Whyte has been named Chairman of the Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal, with Frank Onyiri and Justice Ibietela Madighi-Obu as members.

The statement also quoted Justice Chibuzor-Amadi urging the tribunal and appeal panel members to “remain fair and impartial, discharging their duties with the fear of God.” The local government election in Rivers State was conducted on October 5, 2024.