Tai Council Boss Charges New Officials

Chairman Tai Local Government Area, Mathew Nenubari Dike has charged the newly inaugurated officers of the Council to remain committed in the discharge of there duties so as to move the local government forward.

Mathew Dike gave the charge shortly after the swearing in of the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Barineka Kambe, Secretary of Council, Leyii Gininwa and Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Catechist Anthony Gbaawa. At the Local Government Liaison Office Nonwa.

The Chairman Mathew Dike, also appointed Mr. Aborlosor Joel Marcus of Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, as the Chief Press Secretary to the Council and Mr. Austin Obenade will serve as the Chief Protocol to the Chairman of Council.

He used the occasion to restate his commitment to ensure a holistic development of the LGA through innovative Programmes and policies as well as announced the formation of Tai Development Summit, to be chaired by Professor Desmond Nbete.

The Chairman also dissolved all standing Committee of the Council and ordered all were members of such committees to handover all Government properties in there possession and discontinued their activities with immediate effect.

Hon. Mathew Dike who also witnessed the swearing in of Councillors as well as dissolved the eight Assembly, and proclaimed the commencement of the ninth legislative Assembly in Tai,led by the Councillor representing Ward ten, Joshua Laghalo.

Thereafter, Hon. Dike led members of his executive, the legislative arm and a crowd of supporters on a facility tour of the Council headquarters Saakpenwa, where hoodlums allegedly sponsored by some politicians in the area, had attempted to set the premises ablaze but failed as the explosive device and fuel poured on the premises could not yield the desired result.

Mathew Dike, while addressing newsmen at the Council Secretariat Saakpenwa, called on aggrieved parties in the LGA to join hands with his administration to build a stronger, and united Tai, stressing that the interest of the people of Tai, must come first at all times and further warned all who are bent on fomenting troubles in Tai to desist forthwith as his administration will not condone further treath to the peace of the LGA. The swearing in of the Executive of the Council was Conduct by a Chief Magistrate Grade One, John-Kennedy Eyindah, while that of the Councillors was handled by the Clark, Mrs. Faith Mba.