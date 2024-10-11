Metro

NYCOP Sues For Peace, Justice In Ogoni

The National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has condemned the recent destruction of council secretariats in Eleme, the sporadic shooting in Khana and Tai Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State.

This senseless violence occurred after elections had been conducted and winners sworn in, highlighting the need to address grievances through legal channels, not self-help and destruction of public properties.

Benson Ndoonee, who was presently the assistant CSO of Kenpoly Bori from Sogho in Khana LGA, was shot dead in the Me lee. His daughter was sworn in as councilor representing Ward 4 in Khana. “This tragic loss of life underscores the urgent need for peace and adherence to the rule of law”.

Comrade Nwibani Raymond Marcus, President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP), urged Ogoni youths to awaken to the harsh reality that their region has been marginalized politically for far too long.

Despite progress in other LGAs, Ogoniland remains neglected. The youth must recognize their role in shaping their destiny, inherited from their forebears, he stated.

“The ongoing political unrest in Rivers State has disproportionately affected Ogoniland’s four LGAs. It’s imperative that those responsible for arson and violence are held accountable, regardless of their status. “We must give peace a chance and allow justice to prevail, as we mourn the loss of life and property, we must collectively seek a path to peace, justice, and development,” the NYCOP president concluded.

