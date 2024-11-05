Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs Emerges Woman Of The Year at National Network 20th Anniversary Awards

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, has added another feather to her cap by winning the Woman of the Year Award by the National Network Newspaper, underscoring her significant contributions to society.

At a colourful awards ceremony held at the Lasien Pavilion Royal in Old GRA, Port Harcourt, on Friday, October 25, 2024, as part of the National Network’s 20th anniversary, hundreds of attendees applauded as the newspaper celebrated Dr Lulu-Briggs.

She was honoured for her commitment to uplifting humanity through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and the Chapel of God International Worship Centre.

Among other distinguished personalities honoured at the event was Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who bagged double accolades as Governor of the Year and Beacon of Peace.

The evening also celebrated the achievements of Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, along with six former commissioners, media personalities, religious leaders, and prominent business people.

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, who Ms. Ibiere Akpana represented, expressed heartfelt gratitude in her acceptance speech.

She praised the National Network Newspaper for its resilience in navigating the challenges of the publishing industry, highlighting its commitment to journalistic integrity and community service.

Dr Lulu-Briggs lauded the newspaper as a champion of hope and perseverance in a time when many media outlets face numerous hurdles.

She advised other publications to take inspiration from the National Network’s example and strive for excellence in reporting and community engagement.

She particularly commended the publisher of the National Network, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, for his unwavering dedication to fostering a platform that amplifies voices and stories that matter to the community.

The special 20th Anniversary awards celebrated individual accomplishments and a collective commitment to uplifting society through community service.

Guests enjoyed an evening filled with inspiring speeches, performances, and the spirit of camaraderie as the newspaper recognized the transformative power of dedicated individuals and organizations in the community.

The National Network’s award is the latest for Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, a trailblazing entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Earlier this year she was honoured with the 2024 Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award by the UK based, African Leadership Organization and inducted into the prestigious African Business Leadership Council in a ceremony at the House of Lords, in the UK Parliament. Last year, she won Africa’s Leading Indigenous Energy Solutions Provider of the Year at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Awards.

She also received a Fellowship from the Baptist College of Theology, Obinze, Imo State, for her tireless effort in attending to people’s spiritual and physical needs at its 54th Graduation/ Fellowship Award.

Dr Lulu-Briggs has garnered several honours, including the Vanguard Newspaper Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Daily Independent Personality of the Year Award, Silverbird Group’s Extraordinary Achievement Award and Kalabari Icons Award in 2022. She got the Outstanding Woman of the Year Award at the BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards in 2021.