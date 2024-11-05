Bro. Obuah Dedicates COG7 Glory Land Chapel In Country Home, Omoku

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Counci8l (AMC), Bro. Felix Obuah, has officially dedicated and unveiled the Church of God (Seventh Day) worship center at his family home on Ikiri Road, Omoku, headquarters of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

The opening service at the church which is called Glory Land Chapel, attracted church members, family, friends, and well-wishers, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere.

Bro. Obuah’s unwavering commitment to his faith is evident through his ongoing support for the Church of God Seventh Day. His initiatives include establishing new branches, ensuring timely payment of workers’ salaries, and providing scholarships to those in need.

During the service, Bro. Obuah emphasized that the church was built for the worship of God, not for any individual.

He urged those who have yet to accept Christ as their Lord and Savior to do so before it’s too late.

He reiterated that the church is open to everyone and is a place dedicated to God, rather than a personal sanctuary.

Worshipper Henry Chimuenya Umejuru expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bro. Obuah during the service, thanking him for being an instrument of expansion for the Kingdom of God.

A devoted Christian and philanthropist, Bro. Obuah’s generosity reaches beyond his local community, as he warmly invites all to join in worship at his premises in ONELGA.