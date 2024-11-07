Bonny LGA Shines, Emerges Best In Primary Healthcare Delivery In Rivers

…As Gov Fubara Confers Award

The Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Amaopusenibo Sir Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS, JP., has conferred Bonny Local Government with an award as the best LGA in Rivers State with regards to Primary Healthcare delivery after Bonny emerged winner of the Rivers State Government Primary Healthcare Management Board Biannual State Level Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge.

The Award was presented, Friday, on behalf of the Governor by his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, at Government House Port Harcourt, commending the Executive Chairman and her team for being committed to health service development to the extent of winning the coveted prize, urging for sustenance of the tempo.

The award was received on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Dame Hon Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox, DSSRS, JP., by her Vice, Wariopusenibo Hon Omoni LongJohn, with utmost commitment to continue in the people-driven paradigm in Bonny.

This 1st position award to Bonny LGA was as a result of the hard work and dedication of the Executive Chairman on Health matters, especially Primary Healthcare services which included building and equipping a Primary Healthcare Centre at Greens Iwoama Community to service the neighbouring communities in Ward 8, 7, 9 and 10. Also worthy of note is the active collaboration with the LGA’s Medical Officer of Health; Dr Tonye Lawson-Jack and Health workers in Bonny LGA and the Executive Chairman’s commitment to periodic meetings, evaluations and comprehensive reporting to the State Primary Healthcare Board for neccesary actions in the LGA’s favour, which is already positioning Bonny for the top position in the next award all for the good of the people.