RSG Offers Employment To PAMO University’s New Medical Graduates

…Your Future Employment, A Priority – Dr. Odilis

The Rivers State government has advised 25 newly inducted medical doctors of the Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) not to seek employment through any federal agency as employment opportunities await them in the state civil service.

Speaking at the Induction/Oath-Taking Ceremony for MBBS graduands in the medical profession held at the Prof. Abubakar A. Rasheed Auditorium on Monday, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh said the employment of the 25 new doctors is in addition to the recent recruitment of 1,000 medical and healthcare workers, to enhance the capacity of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

Represented at the occasion by the Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Prof. Chizindu A. Alikor, the Commissioner conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the graduands, their parents, and the university’s leadership.

She highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare

manpower, noting significant investments in the health sector by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, including renovations and equipment upgrades for primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

The Health Commissioner mentioned the successful accreditation of over 25 programs in the past four months and the establishment of a stroke center, expressing pride in Rivers State being recognized as a leading healthcare hub in Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, former Rivers State governor, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of PUMS, Sir Dr. Peter Odili expressed gratitude to key figures present, including the Provost and Vice Chancellor, for their dedication to medical education in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by medical schools and emphasized the importance of strong leadership in supervising medical training.

Dr. Odili who was accompanied to the event by his wife, Rtd. Justice Mary Odili and members of the governing council of Rivers State University, thanked the guest lecturer, Dr. Akin Moses, for his contributions and encouraged graduates to embrace their responsibilities as they embark on their medical careers.

He highlighted the significance of compassion and attitude in their practice, reminding them to treat patients with the respect they deserve.

The former Rivers governor appreciated the support of parents and the efforts of the university staff and management in maintaining high standards.

Dr. Odili assured graduates that their future employment is a priority for the institution, promising that none would be jobless upon completing their studies.

He encouraged the graduands to be exemplary ambassadors of their profession and to take time to refresh before entering the workforce.

In her speech at the ceremony, Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christie Mato celebrated the achievement of the graduating doctors, acknowledging their completion of training in a remarkable six years.

She expressed gratitude for the leadership of the Pro Chancellor and the collaborative support from various medical institutions, which facilitated the students’ training.

Prof. Mato thanked the staff, parents, and guardians for their sacrifices and contributions throughout the students’ educational journey.

She highlighted the importance of the oath the graduates were about to take, emphasizing that it represents a lifelong commitment to uphold the ethics of the medical profession.

Prof. Mato urged the inductees to treat all patients with compassion and dignity, stressing the lasting impact healthcare professionals have on those they serve.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Rivers State, Dr. Dr. Diamond Tamunokuro praised the new doctors for their exceptional performance in clinical practice, emphasizing that their success reflects the quality of training provided by the institution.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, faculty, and staff for their contributions to the students’ education. The Rivers NMA Chairman seized the occasion to present a certification and a special award for the best graduating student, Miss Tracy Mekelachi Kpasa.

The overall best graduating medical student, Miss Tracy Kpasa (with 9 distinctions), spoke on behalf of the graduands acknowledged the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar of the Medical Council of Nigeria, and the representative of the Rivers State Health Commissioner, while welcoming attendees to the event.

Dr. Kpasa thanked the Pro Chancellor for founding the university and praised the Rivers State government for its scholarship scheme, of which she was a beneficiary.

She expressed appreciation for the support from various healthcare institutions that facilitated their training.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during their six-year journey, she highlighted the sleepless nights, anxiety, and camaraderie experienced together.

Dr. Kpasa emphasized that while they had achieved a significant milestone, their journey as medical professionals was just beginning.

She urged her colleagues to practice with compassion, especially toward vulnerable patients, stressing the importance of healing both the body and mind.

She also thanked the lecturers for their dedication, acknowledging that the rigorous training was ultimately for their benefit.

Dr. Kpasa expressed appreciation to non-teaching staff and her family for their unwavering support, particularly to her mother and siblings during

difficult times.

Highlight of the event was a guest lecture delivered by Rtd. Col (Dr) Lawrence Akinwale Moses who urged the inductees to uphold the Hippocratic Oath and maintain ethical standards in their practice, especially during challenging times in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Dr. Moses highlighted the pressing need for doctors in the country, noting the alarming doctor-to-patient ratio and the significant brain drain affecting the medical field.

He emphasized the importance of compassion in patient care, sharing a poignant anecdote about a patient’s desire for emotional support from their physician.

To address the challenges faced in healthcare, he proposed both short-term and long-term solutions. Short-term recommendations included strengthening primary healthcare, expanding the National Health Insurance Scheme, increasing healthcare funding, and improving infrastructure. Long-term strategies involved investing in medical education, fostering public-private partnerships, integrating technology, and promoting research.