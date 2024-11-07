Chief Omubo Sunday Dismisses Harry’s Call On Fubara To Apologize To Wike As Nonsensical

The recent call by Inye Marshall Harry on Gov Siminalayi Fubara to apologize to former Governor Nyesom Wike as a way of containing the current political crisis in Rivers State is still generating reactions.

Reacting to Harry’s call, a foremost political stakeholder in the State of Degema extraction, Chief Omubo Sunday described the call as arrant nonsense and insult to Rivers people.

He further took a swipe on Inye Marshall Harry for coming up with such a hallow idea and said it should be discountenanced accordingly.

Chief Omubo Sunday maintained that it is regrettable that the former legislator and Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema LGA, Anthony Soberekon and former Executive Chairman of DELGA, Dr. Tony Philmoore invited Inye Marshall Harry to the Rivers State Government House during a Stakeholders meeting, describing it as a huge error to invite someone who dines with an enemy of the State.

Chief Omubo Sunday assured all DELGANS and the entire Rivers people that his support for Governor Siminialayi Fubara was unwavering, pointing out that Inye Marshall Harry may be playing the script of his paymasters which is not in tandem with the desires of Rivers people. Recall that Inye Marshall Henry while featuring on Arise and AIT Television Stations respectively, earlier made the controversial call on the need for Gov Fubara to apologize to Minister Wike as a way to broker peace between the two.