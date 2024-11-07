Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian Stresses Importance Of Collaborative Efforts In Promoting Democracy, Peace

Dr. Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian, a prominent figure and respected leader in Rivers State, has spoken out about the recently concluded Local Government Council elections in the state.

In his remarks, Dr. Amb. Isaac Christian commended Governor Siminalayi for his tireless efforts in ensuring that the election was conducted peacefully and with adequate security measures in place.

Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian who also a Chap, Brig. Gen. expressed his appreciation for Governor Siminalayi’s commitment to upholding the democratic process and maintaining law and order during the election.

He highlighted the importance of a peaceful electoral environment in fostering confidence and trust among the residents of Rivers State.

Chap. Brig. Gen. further extended his gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their cooperation and active participation in making the election a free and fair one. He acknowledged the responsible and civic-minded behavior exhibited by the residents, which contributed to the overall success of the electoral process.

General Brigadier Dr. Ambassador Comrade Isaac Christian emphasized the significance of transparent and inclusive elections in ensuring good governance and sustainable development. He called on all stakeholders, including the newly elected council chairmen, to work together towards the common goal of advancing the welfare and interests of the people.