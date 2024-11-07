News

Champion Newspapers’ First Female Editor, Ngozi Anyaegbunam, Is Dead

“How female print journalist-interviewer of two sitting Presidents of Nigeria died,” son gives details of the last moment of the late author of the book Waziri Ibrahim: Politics Without Bitterness. The first female editor of the Champion newspapers, Dr Ngozi Fidelia Anyaegbunam, is dead.

His son, Mr. Rocky C Agbese, who confirmed this in a statement to Platforms Africa, maintained that Anyaegbunam died after a brief illness.

The statement issued on behalf of the Anyaegbunam’s Family reads; “With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the untimely death of Dr Ngozi Fidelia Anyaegbunam after a brief illness.

“A trailblazing journalist who had editorial stints with Champion Newspaper (1st female editor) and The Daily Times (where she authored the book Waziri Ibrahim: Politics Without Bitterness), Ngozi was born in October 1957 at Damaturu in modern day Yobe State to George and Victoria Anyaegbunam.

“Subsequent to these (achievements), she became a full time media management consultant to numerous blue chip companies. “She also held the distinction of being a female print media journalist to interview two sitting Presidents of Nigeria (Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari). “A dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend, Auntie Ngozi will be sorely missed by all who came across her and were impacted by her larger than life presence. “Rest in Peace till we meet to part no more!! Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.”

