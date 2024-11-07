Public Service Games: Rivers State To Host 10,000 Athletes, Officials, Dignitaries

All is now set for the hosting of the 43rd Public Service Games by the Rivers State Government.

The event which is to kick-start on November 27, will run through to December 5, 2024, with about 10,000 athletes, officials and dignitaries drawn from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, Abuja in attendance.

Addressing a Press Conference on Friday to unveil the plans for the historic event in Port Harcourt, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee (CPC), Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, DSSRS disclosed that the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara himself a former civil servant, has graciously approved the state government’s hosting of the games, christened SIMPLIFIED RIVERS GAMES 2024, noting that the annual event is an opportunity for multiple benefits to both the state and participants drawn from all the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Chief Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, thanked the President of the Federation of Public Service Games, Mr. Aloku Amaebi for choosing Rivers State to host the 43rd edition of the annual Public Service Games this year.

He said that Rivers State is ready again to host the whole country during this Public Service Games for the second time, having done that some 17 years ago, during the administration of former governor Sir Dr. Peter Otunuya Odili, CFR, GSSRS..

“His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has granted his approval for this game to hold in Rivers State.

“By the grace of God, we are ready to get every necessary facilities ready, to ensure that we organize and host a very SIMPLIFIED and superlative games in Rivers State.

“The game is themed: SIMPLIFIED RIVERS GAMES 2024.

“It will be holding starting from Wednesday, 27 November, to Thursday, 5 December, 2024.

“Arrivals will start from Monday 25 to Tuesday 26, November, 2024.”

Speaking further, Chief Dr. Danagogo noted that the Timetable for the games will be issued later and made public as soon as the Organizers finalize work on the fixtures, even as he conveyed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s deep appreciation to the President of the Federation of Public Service Games, Mr. Aloku Amaebi, the federation at national level and Rivers State civil servants for choosing Rivers State for the games this year.

“The Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has thanked the Federation at National level and our civil servants for coming together to see that sports is brought to the fore in the life of our civil and public servants in Rivers State.

” Sports generally wherever it take place, is a win-win for all. It is a win for us as a state, it is a win for everybody that is coming.

“Governor Fubara encourages all the public servants in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole, to take advantage of this opportunity to be winners in this games.”

He assured all, that the well known usual traditional Rivers hospitality will be brought to bear when the contingents from across the states arrive and through out their stay in the state.

“We are looking forward to a very hospitable, top notch facilities and secured environment for them to freely express themselves.”

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government further listed the various venues for the activities to include the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Sharks Stadium, Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre and the Port Harcourt Club.

He also informed that the event will feature around 16 different activities, such as football, long tennis, handball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, scrabble, chess, and many others noting that some of them are to be held indoors.

Further more, Danagogo said that participants in the event include male and female, para-events, such as para-tasks and para-tennis, to encourage those with disabilities to participate.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Head of Service and Co-Chairman of the Local Planning Committee (LPC), Dr. George Nwaeke has reeled out the benefits of the Public Service Games to civil servants.

He said that it creates awareness, stability among public servant, international recognition,stress relief, networking, pointing out that it will balance public service measures, promote healthy lifestyle, International trending, social stability, nation building, among other benefits.

According to him; “The Federal Public Service Games of this year is to be hosted by the Rivers State. The President and other members of the Planning Committee, graciously gave us this opportunity to host the whole Federation in Rivers State. The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and all members of the planning Committee received the hosting right with great joy and the Governor has approved that Rivers State will host it.

“Local Planning Committee (LPC)has been set in place, and we have been working for some time now. We are ready for the games.

“As a civil servant, I am happy to receive our colleagues from the federal establishments. As civil servants, we understand that this particular event will give our state a very good opportunity to interact with our colleagues at federal level and usher in new opportunities for our people here as a state. We believe that it will create opportunities for further development.

“At the end of the day, we are looking forward to a very memorable celebration.”

He said, that the Local Planning Committee (LPC) has put in place a lot of things, to ensure a smooth conduct of the event.

Dr. Nwaeke said that his message to civil servants is that; “Those people who volunteered and those we have already been selected particularly in Rivers State, should try as much as possible to do the state proud by putting their best efforts forward.”

President of the Federation of Public Service Games, Comrade Aloku Amaebi expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for graciously approving the hosting of the 2024 Public Service Games by Rivers State. He disclosed that over 10,000 participants, including athletes, officials and dignitaries drawn from the 36 states of the country, including the FCT, Abuja are expected to take part in the games.

He noted that the Public Service Games is among the biggest sports events in the country.

“The Public Service games as it stands today, is one of the biggest sports festivals we have in the country.

“It ranks along the National Sports Festival in terms of magnitude of the event and also in terms of the strength of participation.

“We are expecting not less than ten thousand Athletes, officials and dignitaries to participate at the games.

“Rivers state would be hosting such population. It is going to be a great windfall for Rivers State, in terms of commerce, hospitality, trade and also soc-economic activities.

“This is not the first time Rivers state is hosting the Public Service Games. The first time Rivers state hosted the Public Service Games was under the leadership of Sir Peter Odili.

” Coming this time around, it means that Rivers State has joined the league of states that have hosted the games twice.”

Aloku Amaebi used the opportunity to commend the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for accepting to bring this project to Rivers State, pointing out that the services are ready and all Ministry Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across the 36 state of the federation and the FCT, Abuja are all ready for the games.

He also commended the Central Planning Committee (CPC)for what he has seen on ground so far in terms of preparation, stressing that they are at the final stage for the preparation for the games. He informed that all are set for the games.

He therefore urged the members of the Press to give it enough publicity, in order to effectively mobilize the local population, especially traders and the business community to take advantage of the games, as according to him; “definitely, it is going to improve the GDP of the State.”

Earlier, the Rivers State Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Warisenibo Joe Johnson, who is a member of the Local Planning Committee (LPC) and Chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, said that the Press Conference was to kick start arrangements for the 43rd Public Service Game, christened SIMPLIFIED RIVERS GAMES 2024, which Rivers State is hosting. He enjoined members of the fourth estate of the realm to give it the widest and effective publicity necessary to create massive awareness and draw attention of people of the state to get involved in the annual event.