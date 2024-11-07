New Country Director Of IAWPA, France, Amb. Abua Okolie Unfolds Reformation Plans

His Eminence, Amb. Dr. Francis Abua Okolie has made public his strategic plans of transformation as the New Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) for France.

Amb. Dr. Abua Okolie disclosed this while featuring in an exclusive interview with ICCtv in Abuja, Nigerian’s federal capital.

Leveraging on his professional experience as a real Estate Developer and Entrepreneur, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frankly Royal View Ltd, Amb. Dr. Francis Abua Okoli emphasized the need to bring valuable skills in leadership, strategic planning and community engagement to bear in his new role.

His objectives for IAWPA France include strengthening partnerships with local organizations, developing programs for health, education, and economic empowerment, and increasing awareness and support for IAWPA’s initiatives.

He plans to engage local communities and partners through a range of initiatives, including training programs, needs assessments, and capacity-building initiatives.

Inspired by IAWPA’s commitment to global development and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Ambassador Okolie is determined to address development challenges by collaborating with experts and stakeholders, developing targeted programs, and advocating for policy changes. His success story with Frankly Luxurious Home has taught him the importance of community engagement and strategic planning, which will guide his work with IAWPA France.

To increase awareness and support for IAWPA’s initiatives, Ambassador Okolie plans to utilize social media and traditional media, host events and webinars, and foster partnerships with local organizations. With his passion for improving lives and commitment to excellence, Ambassador Okolie is ready to lead IAWPA France to new heights.