Human Rights Activist, General Asabuja Conferred With Honouray Doctor Of Philosophy, Receives Award

It was a  remarkable day of double blessings over the weekend for the human rights activist, General Gabriel Asabuja who was conferred with the award of Peace Ambassador and also given the honoray Doctor of philosophy Degree in community leadership and conflict management by the Divinity Seminary of Theology and Management, Port Harcourt.

The two awards were presented to him at his Rukpakwulusi residence, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Conferring the honours on the frontline Niger Delta freedom fighter and activist, General Asabuja, the Rector  of Divinity Seminary of Theology and Management, Port Harcourt, Dr. Francis Nwamazi said General Asabuja’s leadership qualities, significant contributions to human capital development and remarkable philanthropic  gestures to society were the main reasons for the well-deserved honour.

The significance of the recognition through the two awards conferred on General Asabuja according to Dr. Nwamazi is that he (Asabuja) has attained an uncommon height of honour that has global acclaim.

In his response, General Gabriel Asabuja expressed his appreciation for the honour and gave all the glory to God for making it possible.

He said the honour is of significance and value to him because he did not lobby for it neither did he buy it but was a payback for standing for truth, justice, fairness and equity in society.

Thanking the management of Divinity Seminary of Theology and Management, Port Harcourt for the honour done him, the Ikwere-born Peace Advocate, General Gabriel Asabuja, said the honour will spur him to do more in his chosen vocation, despite stiff opposition and threats. 

About the political imbroglio in Rivers State between Gov Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, he said the Rivers people should rise up and queue solidly behind Gov Fubara against Nyesom Wike and his allies.

He also advised Gov Fubara not to relent but trudge on and never take anything for granted as according to him, Nyesom Wike never gives up until the end of any fight. In their separate remarks, Comr. Obi Owhonda, the co-ordinator of SIM Movement in Obio/Akpor and community leader in Rukpakwulusi, Bar. Bekky Okedike and Commander Darlington Egeonu (aka) Action Jack expressed joy for the honour bestowed on their leader, stressing that the awards will motivate General Asabuja to do more in his advocacy for the rights things to be done.

