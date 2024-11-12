ULTRA CAPITAL ENERGY LIMITED PARTNERS WITH OGFZA TO UNLOCK INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN LIBERTY OIL AND GAS FREE ZONE

Ultra Capital Energy Limited, a prominent energy company and subsidiary of Capital Luxury Group, has entered into a landmark agreement with the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), the governing body overseeing the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Zone in Akwa Ibom State.

The strategic alliance between Ultra Capital Energy and OGFZA seeks to leverage the free zone’s tax-free incentives and streamlined regulations to attract both domestic and foreign investors, leveraging on Ultra Capital Energy’s expertise and extensive network. The partnership is expected to drive economic growth, create jobs, and significantly boost investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. In the words of Dr. Edidiong Udoidiong, Managing Director of Ultra Capital Energy, he emphasized on the company’s commitment to unlocking the zone’s potential and positioning Nigeria as a preferred destination for oil and gas investment.

In his words, “The Liberty Oil and Gas Free Zone provide unmatched opportunities for businesses to prosper in a tax-free environment with simplified regulations. We are committed to unlocking these possibilities and positioning Nigeria as a premier destination for oil and gas investments.”

The Liberty Oil and Gas Free Zone, established by a Presidential Declaration in July 2020, is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and is strategically located near key oil and gas installations, making it an attractive hub for global investors.

ABOUT ULTRA CAPITAL ENERGY LIMITED

Ultra Capital Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Capital Luxury Group, focuses on delivering innovative energy solutions and driving sustainable growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Dr. Edidiong Udoidiong

Managing Director Ultra Capital Energy Limited