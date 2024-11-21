Prof. Toby, Celebrates 60th Birthday Amid Praise, Reflection

Port Harcourt witnessed a grand celebration as Prof. Adolphus Joseph Toby, a distinguished academic and spiritual leader, marked his 60th birthday. Prof. Toby, a professor of Banking and Finance at Rivers State University (RSU), has been lauded for his exceptional contributions to academia, religious leadership, and community development.

The celebration began with a thanksgiving service officiated by Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, who emphasized the importance of gratitude to God in every season of life. Speaking on the theme “Celebrating My Rock and My Fortress” (Psalm 31:3), the bishop outlined the significance of acknowledging God as a reliable refuge. “We are not just celebrating Prof. Toby but the God who lives in him,” Rev. Oko-Jaja said, urging attendees to reflect on their spiritual journeys through thanksgiving and service to others.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Frank Amugo, highlighted Prof. Toby’s transformative impact as Dean of RSU’s Postgraduate School, where he introduced innovative programs that fast-tracked student success. “His leadership was a beacon of excellence, inspiring many to achieve their academic dreams,” Amugo stated.

Dr. David Barikagbo, Chairman of Activate Your Sim in Rivers State, praised Prof. Toby for his role as both a mentor and a father figure. “Prof. Toby is a man of truth, a scholar par excellence, and a nurturer of future leaders,” Barikagbo remarked, praying for his continued guidance and wisdom.

Ven. Israel Omosioni added that Prof. Toby remains a vital asset to Nigeria and its youth, describing him as a father whose influence fosters societal progress.

In his response, Prof. Toby expressed gratitude to God for His grace and for the support of his family, friends, and colleagues. Reflecting on his journey, he shared the principles that have shaped his life: hard work, faith, and a commitment to building others. “My greatest achievement is investing in people and pursuing excellence with my own unique style,” he noted.

Prof. Toby also hinted at plans for a bigger celebration in the future, accompanied by a book launch, as he continues to inspire through his academic and spiritual endeavors. The celebration drew attendees from all walks of life, including academic associates, community leaders, and members of the Jesus Place Family, all united in honoring a man whose contributions have left an indelible mark.