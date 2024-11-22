Hon. Dumiye Hails Appeal Court Judgement On Rivers LGA Election.

The Executive Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Chief (Hon.) Monday Dumiye, has applauded the judgment of the Court of Appeal upholding the local government election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on October 5, 2024.

Hon. Dumiye while noting that the judgement delivered yesterday 21 November 2024 by the Special Court of Appeal three-member panel led by

Justice Onyekachi Otisi, is not only landmark, but has laid to rest insinuations by critics of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara led administration and the conduct of council polls by RSIEC.

In a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Kingsley Vigaage, Chief (Hon.) Monday Dumiye described the judgment, which nullified Justice Peter Lifu’s controversial orders, as a victory for constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

The Gokana Council Boss highlighted that the Court of Appeal’s decision rightly reaffirmed the autonomy and constitutional mandate of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC), recognizing their vital role in conducting local government elections.

He further reiterated that by overturning Justice Lifu’s orders, the Appeal Court has safeguarded the credibility of elections already conducted in various States of the Federation.

“The decision, does not only uphold the democratic will of the people, but also shields local government councils from unconstitutional interference” Hon. Dumiye stated.

The Executive Chairman criticized those who sought to undermine governance, deprive local government workers of their livelihoods, and deny Rivers State its rightful Federal allocations, saying such actions are unpatriotic and a disservice to the people of Rivers State.

Chief Hon. Monday Dumiye expressed confidence that the judgment would restore faith in the judiciary and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution as the guiding principle for all institutions, including INEC and SIEC. He also commended Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, GSSRS, for delivering the dividends of democracy to Rivers people, even in the face of provocations.