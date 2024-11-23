OYDA: Youth Body Decried Imposition Of Delegates Amidst Forthcoming Election

The Ogbele Youths Development Association (OYDA) in Ahaoda East local government area of Rivers State has called on His Excellency, Sir, Siminialayi Fubara and all other relevant authorities to call to order one Mr. Loveday, a Director in the Rivers State Ministry of Youths Affairs on alleged imposition of delegate in the forthcoming election for the youth executives.

Joebless Augustus said he is of the opinion that the administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara is aimed at an improve life for the people of Rivers State and not anarchy .

He emphasized that the present administration has consistently prioritized serving the people and prayed that it also guide the decision of Loveday so as to avoid the breakdown of law and order.

Joebless Augustus Nwudulu and the OYDA general Congress claimed that the alleged imposition of delegate is said to be championed by Loveday for his selfish interests, instead of option A4 stipulated by the Constitution.

Augustus Nwudulu warned that if the activity of loveday is not checked, it will lead to anarchy in the community, and insisted on the option A4 which he described as is the process of cue-in behind your preferred candidate during an election that is clearly contained in the constitution of the association and not by delegate he is about to introduce.

His words “our constitution has made it clear that all Election will be conducted by Option A4 and not by delegate, after our Eleco was elected we had an agreement that Election will be conducted, so Mr. Loveday went ahead to twist some of the biding constitution on the grand that he was promised to handle the position of a permanent Secretary in the ministry” Joebless Augustus Nwudulu, who is one of the aspirant in the forthcoming youth Election reiterated that the official of the Rivers State Ministry of Youths Affairs to prevail on the individual trying to cause controversy and to allow the Constitution of the youth body be followed for the sake of justice and fairness.