Abe De-emphasizes Politics of Calumny, Bitterness

Former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has said that Politics is about the progress and prosperity of a community not killings and pulling down of one another.

Abe made the disclosure while speaking during the burial service of Pa Donatus Amaefule in Omuoyoro in Omuma Local Government area of Rivers State on Saturday.

He stated that the people of Omuma have demonstrated a new pattern of civilized politics like the politics of the Europeans, not killings and hatred of one another but coming together as one indivisible family despite their political leanings.

“ I am very happy today to see something new in Omuma. In Rivers state when you go for a burial, you ask of this person and they say he couldn’t come because he is in Simplified movement. You ask of another and they say he cannot come because he is in PDP.

“Today, all of us are gathered here in Omuma as children of one father knowing that politics is about the progress and prosperity of a community not enmity, not killings and pulling down of one another”.

The Senator commended the people of Omuma for playing politics of tolerance and social justice not bigotry.

Abe said: “ like former President Olusegun Obasanjo would say, we do not gather together because a man has died but we gather together because of the life the man lived’.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the life of a mentor, a father who has contributed greatly in his life time to the development of his people.

“I want to assure you all and the family he has left behind that we are all together and as much as possible you should continue to uphold the legacies and the morals of your father”.

Until his death Pa Donatus Uche Amaefule was the paramount ruler of Omuoko community in Umuoyoro in Omuma Local Government area in Rivers state.