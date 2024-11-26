IAUE Celebrates Chief Amiesimaka At 68, Describes Him As Beacon Of Hope For Downtrodden

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, (DSSRS) alongside with his management team and council members, Monday November 25, 2024, organised a surprise celebration to honor the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 12th Governing Council of IAUE, Chief (Barrister) Adokiye Amiesimaka on his 68th birthday.

In his remarks, Professor Onuchuku reflected on his long-standing acquaintance with the Pro-Chancellor, dating back to his days as the leader of All Stars football club in the state.

He described Chief Amiesimaka as a jolly good fellow, a team player, a detribalized Nigerian, a source of inspiration, a voice for the voiceless, and a beacon of hope for the downtrodden.

The Acting Vice Chancellor who expressed his gratitude to the Pro-Chancellor for providing a new direction for the university’s growth and development, praised Chief Amiesimaka’s passion for the less privileged and marginalized members of society, which has endeared him to the university community.

Professor Onuchuku pledged that his team would continue to support the Pro-Chancellor in his efforts to elevate the university to greater heights. He also prayed for many more productive and fruitful years for Chief Amiesimaka.

In his response, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka expressed his appreciation for the surprise celebration and the honor bestowed upon him.

He acknowledged the support of his team, which has created a conducive and enabling working atmosphere for him to carry out his duties.

Chief Amiesimaka who reiterated his commitment to showing empathy for the downtrodden and others who are often overlooked, assured the gathering that nobody would be made a scapegoat in his bid to right the wrongs in the system.

The event featured a toast by the Director of the Legal Unit, Barrister Chris Didia, and the cutting of the birthday cake.