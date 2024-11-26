Group Warns Against Child Abuse

As 16 days of activism commences, The Rivers State Response Team on Violence Against Women & Children has asked parents and guardians to be cautious about giving out their children and wards as maids to persons who promise to give the children meaningful life in the city.

The coordinator of the group, Tombari Dumka-Kote, stated this while speaking at the Apostolic Church 1, Kegbara Dere Area during the child dedication and thanksgiving church service of the Councilor representing Kegbara Dere Ward 6, in the Gokana Legislative Assembly, Hon. Batom Sunday.

He noted that children are gifts from God and should not be subjected to any form of violence and abuse, hinting that the man who poured hot water on his maid at Agip area of Port Harcourt have been arrested and will be made to face the law.

Calling on religious leaders to join the campaign against gender based violence in the state while guiding their congregants aright, he informed that his team, would continue to sensitize people on the need to avoid acts of violence at all times and maintained that those found wanting will be made to face the law so as to serve as a deterrent to other persons.

The Response Team Coordinator who announced the activities lined up by the Team to mark the ’16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence’, that is scheduled to hold from Monday, November 25th, to December 10th, 2024, called on the church to encourage it’s members to participate in sensitization programmes.

He further disclosed that the Gokana Local Government Council has pledged to support all programmes of the team during the period as a way of ridding the area of perpetrators of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV).

The theme for this year 16 Days of Action is: ‘Towards Benjieng +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls.