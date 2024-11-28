LG Electronics Commissions Solar-Powered Boreholes In Two Communities In Port Harcourt

LG Electronics announces the commissioning of solar-powered boreholes in the Nkpogu and Elekahia communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This initiative reflects LG’s continued commitment to sustainable development, community empowerment, and improving basic living conditions for underserved populations.

The newly installed boreholes are powered by solar energy, ensuring a reliable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective water supply. The solar-powered system eliminates dependence on diesel generators and Nigeria’s often unstable power grid, allowing the boreholes to operate consistently with minimal maintenance costs.

This innovative project supports LG’s mission to create a better life through technology while minimizing environmental impact.

According to Hari Elluru, Head of corporate Marketing, at LG Electronics Nigeria.l, “LG Electronics is honored to support the Nkpogu and Elekahia communities with a solution that addresses a fundamental need – access to clean water.

This initiative is part of our broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve.

“We hope that this project will significantly improve daily living standards, reduce the risk of waterborne diseases, and provide these communities with a reliable source of clean water.”

The Clean Water Initiative by LG Electronics Nigeria is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for communities in need.

By addressing the fundamental necessity of clean water, this initiative aims to improve daily living standards and plays a crucial role in reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases that threaten public health.

Through its dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainability, LG Electronics is paving the way for a future where access to reliable clean water is no longer a privilege but a fundamental right for all.

This holistic approach not only reflects the company’s values but also inspires hope and encourages collective action towards a healthier, more sustainable environment for every individual, he said.

Chieftains, local community leaders, and members of both communities, including the school authorities, were also present at the ceremony, acknowledging LG’s efforts in supporting community development in Port Harcourt.

In remarks made by Eze (Hon) Okechukwu Abbey, Eze Nchemini of Rebisi & Secretary, Port Harcourt city council of traditional rulers, he expressed gratitude for LG’s tangible support in improving essential infrastructure, thus contributing to economic and social progress in the community.

The installation of the solar-powered boreholes builds on LG Electronics’ broader vision of driving sustainable development and fostering social impact in all its markets.

The company has pledged to expand similar projects across Africa as part of its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

In his Opening Speech, Branch Manager, Fouani Nig. Ltd, Mr. Mahmoud Youssef said “Access to clean and safe drinking water is fundamental to health and well-being.

Water keeps you hydrated, it flushes out toxins, sends nutrition around your body, and aids in digestion.

By using solar energy, this project will remain efficient and cost-effective over time, ensuring that Nkpogu has a reliable water source for many years to come.”

He emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining the system, stating that local residents would be trained to manage and oversee the operations.

“Together, we can create a sustainable future where every household has access to this vital resource,” he concluded, inspiring hope among the attendees. The project aligns with Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. LG Electronics belie.