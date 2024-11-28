George Izunwa Foundation Targets 7,000 Beneficiaries In 3-Day Free Medical Mission

The Lead Pastor of Gateway International Church (GIC), Pastor George Izunwa, has announced an upcoming three-day Free Medical Mission aimed at benefiting approximately 7,000 residents from four communities in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area. This initiative, organized by the George Izunwa Foundation, will take place from Thursday, November 28, to Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Pastor Izunwa who revealed the details during church service at the Altar of Mercy Grounds, St. John’s-Ogbogoro Road in Port Harcourt on Sunday, emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare for underserved populations. The targeted communities include Ogbogoro, Elioparanwo, Egbelu, and Rumuolumeni.

“We are called to serve and uplift those around us,” Pastor Izunwa stated passionately. “Our mission is to provide not just medical assistance but also hope and empowerment to those who need it most.”

The Lead Pastor, fondly called ‘Papa’ by adherents elaborated on the services that will be offered during the mission. Attendees can expect a wide range of healthcare services, including:

Free medical consultations, Health screenings (blood pressure, blood glucose, BMI), Dental care

Vision testing and glasses distribution, HIV/AIDS testing and counseling, Malaria testing and treatment, Minor surgeries, including cataract surgeries and Tuberculosis screening.

He disclosed that qualified medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, will volunteer their expertise to ensure high-quality care for all participants.

Expatiating further on the mission, the Coordinator of George Izunwa Foundation, Engr. Chike Nwonodi said the foundation also plans to empower 50 widows from the benefiting communities, providing essential support during the festive season.

Engr. Chike highlighted the importance of not only addressing immediate healthcare needs but also fostering long-term growth through skill development and resource access.

He added that two individuals from each of the four communities will have the opportunity to benefit from the skills acquisition program.

“We believe in not just addressing immediate needs but also fostering long-term growth and self-sufficiency,” Nwonodi said, also revealing that at the end of the programme, Pastor Izunwa will hold a crusade for the four communities

The Free Medical Mission will run daily from 9 am to 5 pm at the Altar of Mercy Grounds, St. John’s, Ogbogoro Road, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt. This initiative exemplifies the George Izunwa Foundation’s commitment to community service and compassion, reinforcing the critical role of health and well-being in building a strong and resilient society.