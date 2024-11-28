OML 25: Kula, Belema, Offoinama Communities Talk Tough,  Set Condition For Shell To Resume Oil Operations

The Oil Mining License (OML)25 communities of Kula, Belema and Offoinama have vowed that it would resist resumption of oil operations by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) unless the company keeps faith to agreements earlier reached with the communities.

Arising from a meeting between SPDC and the aggrieved coastal communities on OML 25 held at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt on Friday, leaders from Kula, Belema, and Offoinama communities engaged SPDC about the future operations of the OML 25 oil facility with community welfare, development needs, and local employment opportunities, central to the dialogue.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Chief Anabs Sara Igbe emphasized the communities’ willingness to welcome Shell back to OML 25, provided that previous commitments to community welfare are honored.

“We are prepared for Shell to resume operations, but it must prioritize our needs for development and employment,” he stated.

The meeting highlighted the critical need for local employment and infrastructure improvements.

Chief Igbe pointed out the high unemployment rates among local youth and stressed that Shell must fulfill its commitments to enhance local infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and schools.

“For over 60 years, our region has contributed significantly to oil production, yet we have seen minimal benefits in terms of community development,” he remarked.

The discussions culminated in the establishment of an eight-point agreement between the communities and Shell, focusing on commitments to community development and local employment.

Chief Igbe insisted that Shell should not proceed with operations without signing a purchase order that confirms these commitments.

“We need accountability and assurance that our communities will finally see the benefits of the resources extracted from our land,” he asserted.

The community leaders also urged government bodies to recognize their needs and ensure Shell is held accountable for its promises. “We call upon our government to stand with us and advocate for the necessary changes that will ensure our communities benefit from oil production,” Chief Igbe implored.

Despite the challenges, the communities expressed a strong desire to maintain peace and a collaborative relationship with Shell. “We want to support Shell’s operations, but it must be a partnership that respects our demands for development and employment,” Chief Igbe concluded.

This meeting marked a significant step toward ensuring that local communities not only participate in but also benefit from oil production activities in their region, fostering a future where development and opportunity align with resource extraction.