All Roads Lead to Luwa, Khana LGA As Sen. Lee Maeba’s Mother Goes Home Saturday, Nov. 30

…As Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Jaja Commiserates with Bereaved Family

The serene community of Luwa in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State is set to become a hive of activity as dignitaries from across Nigeria gather for the burial of Leka Mrs. Erefori Basi Maeba, mother of 6th National Assembly Senator, Lee Ledogo Maeba, on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Mrs. Basi Maeba, a matriarch known for her kindness and community development efforts, passed away at the age of 94 after a fulfilled life of service and devotion. Her final journey is expected to be marked by an outpouring of love and respect from family, friends, political allies, and admirers of her distinguished son, Senator Lee Ledogo Maeba, who served as a member of the National Assembly and remains a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The burial ceremony is expected to commence with a funeral service at Methodist Church Nigeria, Nyor Khana Diocese, Kalaoko Circuit, Luwa Local Church at 10 a.m. prompt, followed by interment. A grand reception will cap off the day’s activities, with cultural displays and tributes celebrating the life and legacy of Leka Mrs. Maeba.

Prominent personalities, including federal and state lawmakers, traditional rulers, and captains of industry, as well as representatives from various political and social organizations are expected to grace the event.

Preparations in Luwa are reportedly in top gear, with the community working tirelessly to ensure the event’s success. Senator Maeba has expressed deep gratitude to those supporting the family during this period, noting that his mother’s life was one of unwavering faith, selflessness, and dedication to the betterment of others.

Leka Mrs. Maeba’s legacy lives on not just in her children but in the countless lives she touched through her compassionate deeds. Her burial promises to be a celebration of a life well-lived and a fitting tribute to a woman of virtue and vision.

As the nation’s attention turns to Luwa this weekend, it is clear that Leka Mrs. Erefori Basi Maeba’s homecoming will be a moment of unity and reflection for all who gather to honor her remarkable journey.

Meanwhile, the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Jaja has expressed deep sorrow over the over the passing of Leka Mrs. Erefori Nawa Basi Maeba, who died at the age of 94.

The Royal House of Opobo Kingdom in a statement said it received the news of her home call with profound grief, prompting the King to extend his condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Kingdom of Luwa in Khana LGA.

Reflecting on her life, King Jaja highlighted the significant role of her upbringing under the guidance of Chief Cookey Gam’s wife, which he credited with shaping Mrs. Maeba into the virtuous woman she was known to be. He noted that her foster mother bestowed upon her the Ibani name “Ereofori,” meaning “fine woman,” as a testament to her beauty and character.

Emphasizing the cultural ties between Opobo Kingdom and the Ogoni Nation, King Jaja recounted the historical practice of sending young girls to prominent families for mentorship in home economics and etiquette. This tradition facilitated cultural exchanges and enriched community bonds. He pointed out that Mrs. Maeba’s tutelage under Chief Cookey Gam had a lasting impact, notably reflected in her distinguished children, including Senator Lee Maeba.

King Jaja described Mrs. Maeba as an epitome of beauty and dignity, a woman of peace who exemplified a strong faith in God and a commitment to humanitarian values through her association with the Methodist Church. He remarked on the palpable sense of loss felt by the community, despite the celebration of her long life, underscoring the impact she had on those around her.