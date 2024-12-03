Fubara, Oti, Amaechi, Omehia, Others Bid Farewell to Mama Erefori Maeba

…My Mother Imparted a Legacy of Love, Discipline – Sen Lee Maeba

Leka Mrs. Erefori Basi Maeba, mother of 6th National Assembly Senator Lee Maeba, was laid to rest on Saturday, November 30, 2024 in Luwa community, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Abia State counterpart, Dr. Alex Oti in attendance.

Also present to bid farewell to the departed matriarch, who died at the ripe age of 94, were former governors Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Sir Celestine Omehia.

The gold-plated casket, bearing Maeba’s remains, rested on a flower-adorned vestry, surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters as the Methodist choir sang hymns. Photographs of her life formed a circle around the casket, honoring her memory.

Speaking during the colourful ceremony, Senator Lee Maeba acknowledged the Governor of Rivers State, referring to him as “the Blessed One,” and noted the significance of his leadership for the state’s peace.

He referenced the Bible, stating that “when the righteous reign, peace reigns on the land.” He prayed for the continued peace of Rivers State, invoking blessings from the Almighty.

In a poignant tribute to his late mother, Senator Maeba reflected on family values, community support, and her enduring legacy of love and discipline that she imparted.

On behalf of his family, Senator Maeba thanked everyone for their support and prayers following the passing of their matriarch on September 5, 2025.

He emphasized the grace and mercy the family has received during this difficult time and highlighted the unity within the large Maeba family, describing them as peaceful and loving.

Senator Maeba proudly spoke of the family’s discipline, fearlessness, and respectfulness, asserting that these qualities are carried by family members wherever they go.

He underscored that the Maeba family is not associated with dishonesty or indecision, reinforcing their values. The senator concluded by expressing gratitude to friends and the community for their support.

In his speech, Governor Siminalayi Fubara emphasized that the gathering was not just a funeral but a celebration of Mama Erefori Maeba’s life. He reflected on the values and respect that she commanded within her family and the broader community.

Fubara posed a rhetorical question about the nature of familial respect and love, illustrating how Mama Maeba was a figure of authority and affection. He noted that the respect shown to her was indicative of the strong bonds within the family.

He highlighted the importance of honoring one’s parents while they are alive, suggesting that the true measure of respect comes from living relationships rather than posthumous tributes. The governor referenced a biblical perspective, mentioning that it is honorable to be present during such times, which he associated with the teachings of respect and legacy within the community.

In closing, Governor Fubara reiterated the values of love, respect, and community that Mama Maeba embodied, urging attendees to carry forward her legacy in their own lives. His speech was a heartfelt tribute that underscored the themes of respect, family, and community. It served not only as a eulogy for Mama Erefori Maeba but also as a reminder to cherish and honor relationships with loved ones while they are still present. His words resonated with the gathered audience, marking the occasion as both a farewell and a celebration of a life well-lived.

Earlier in the funeral message, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Archbishop (Dr) Ali Aba emphasized the importance of living wisely, drawing on the scripture from 1 Corinthians 5:4.

He urged attendees to be mindful of their lives, noting that life is short and should be lived with purpose.

Dr. Aba pointed out that many live as if there is no tomorrow, encouraging everyone to make their lives memorable and to the glory of God.

He specifically addressed politicians, urging them to serve with integrity and dedication, emphasizing that service should honor God rather than being a struggle for personal gain.

He reassured the congregation that salvation is not about striving for heaven by doing good works alone, but also having faith in Jesus, who died for their redemption.

Looking to the future, the Prelate expressed hope for Nigeria, stating that the country will be greater tomorrow, thanks to leaders like Dr. Alex Oti and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whom he likened to Noah, highlighting their worthy qualities and potential for positive change.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life including King Suanu Baridam, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, one-time PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo and former Deputy Governor, Dr. Tele Ikuru.

Also present were former Transport Minister, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Member representing Andoni/Opobo Nkoro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Awaji-Anombek Abiante, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon (Amb) Chijioke Ihunwo, Chairman of Khana LGA, Hon. Martins Nwigbo, Etche Local Government boss, Hon. Uzodinma Nwafor, member representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Marie Ebikake, the APC Chairman in Rivers State, Emeka Beke, immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana, Hon. Ambassador Marvin Yobana, former Commissioner for Information, Dr, Emma Okah, former Chief of Staff Government House/Commissioner for Transport, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, and Rivers Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo, all of whom contributed to the solemn yet celebratory atmosphere of the event.