Federation Of Public Service Games Wrap Up In Port Harcourt Wednesday, December 4

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is expected to formally bring to a close, the 43rd edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) being hosted by the state.

According to a statement from the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the closing ceremony is scheduled for 9am on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt and will have in attendance federal and state government officials, athletes, technical officials and members of the public.

In the last one week, Rivers State has played host to over 8,000 athletes from 80 Ministries/Departments/Agencies of federal government, in addition to Team Rivers.

The Games have been held in an atmosphere of intense competition by all the athletes, with new champions emerging in some of the events.

It is the 2nd time the state would be hosting the annual event that brings together federal civil servants to compete for honours, whilst also using the opportunity to keep fit and network. The closing ceremony will witness the presentation of trophies and medals to winners in various sporting events.