This Politics Of Bitterness: Rivers State Is No Body’s Personal Estate

The new International Webster’s Comprehensive Dictionary of the English Language Deluxe Encyclopedic edition, 2010 defines politics as follows: the science of civil government; political affairs in a party sense, party intrigues, etc; one’s political sentiments. Putting the ideology of politics into a Visualized perspective and pondering on the intrigues of politics, William Jennings Bryan (1860-1925) said “I shall not help crucify mankind upon a cross of gold, I shall not aid in pressing down the bleeding brow of labour this crown of thorns”.

The essence of politics is therefore common positive interest for the common good of society, good governance and the overall wellbeing of the greatest population of the people. This is the summary and spirit of the definition of democracy which best and universally acceptable definition was given by the legend, A.V Dicey to mean the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Anything short of this is anti-people, personal and common or collective greed and a varies.

Any political interest that jettisons the overall good and interest of the people or call it the electorate does not qualify as politics: it is at best, demonic politics, political nuisance or political rascality, Democracy is a product of constitutionalism, rule of law and separation of powers which are also pivotal pillars and tenets of constitutionalism. Civil rule is a fundamental charter of democracy.

The rule of force, or rule of might are acronyms of dictatorship, despotism, tyranny, nepotism and by products of autocracy which is predicated on anarchy orchestrated by selfishness and self aggrandizement.

I have observed with nostalgia that what Nigerians call or refer to as politics and which is practiced here in Nigeria is pure political rascality borne out of greed, avarice, selfishness, sharp practices and graft.

Most times, the worst of characters, charades, clowns, gangsters etc are those who call themselves politicians in Nigeria. This is the reason why the waters of politics in Nigeria are mucky, full of moral quicksand.

For the same reason if a man of integrity or decent character decides to join partisan politics he is treated as one of the above political miscreants charlatans, judging from the evidential moral bankruptcy and integrity deficit of the whole bulk but this is not correct. Such conclusion only fallacy of hasty generalization.

Indeed, our kind of politics stinks: tribal in nature, religious in posture, ethnic in presentation, dramatic in practice, wayward in observance and in character, deficient.

In Rivers State, the politics being played right now by some politicians is filthy, dirty, anti-people, selfish, anti-moral, deficit in integrity and stinking in thought. This is the first time that a core civil servant, a technocrat and a people oriented and passionate servant-leader is elected as a governor of Rivers State; next to Governor Siminalayi Fubara is former Governor Peter Odili.

When we talk about governors who are detribalized and ready to serve as the people’s servant, you can never mention any other persons than Governors Sim Fubara and Peter Odili. Rivers people know that Governor Sim Fubara did not become governor out of desperation to control public fund or to acquire wealth for eternal proclivity and for transgenerational family profit.

He did not become governor out of greed for political power but emerged for the liberation of the soul of Rivers State to change the common demonic and anti-people narrative that hitherto operated and reigned. Governor Sim Fubara did not emerge to fight endless political wars or political characters in the state, or to engage in drama, composing satanic music that offends civility, humanity and divinity.

He did not win the votes of Rivers people to “pepper the eyes” of anybody nor did he win an election to practice political exclusion or to make enemies, divide Rivers people, build bridges to elevate any particular ethnic group above the others or emancipate his ethnicity.

He did not become governor for his ethnic or tribal “national cake” and choke his own local government area or his ethnicity with projects that others didn’t or wouldn’t have or to populate all state institutions with his kits and kins, qualified or unqualified nor did he emerge to open his eyes in mockery of others to say “ ntor”or“pepper them”.

He did not compose songs “to pain them as e dey sweet us”. Such songs are characteristics of the character of their composers, danced and interpreted in egocentric hypocrisy and political madness.

“This is our turn” or “this is our chance” is a mantra of gansterism or a warrior who believes he has conquered the rest of us who gave him power in a social contract. Political songs are not war songs. A political leader does not need to come to the stage with machete to show might or to ring bell which are a display of anti-civility. Such is political madness.

A new governor emerged in Governor Sim Fubara on the 29th day of May 2023 by a divine order and he came with a new era, a new narrative, a new approach to politics, a new style to governance, a new dimension to democracy, a ray of decency in leadership, a new leadership and political decorum, a new model to Rivers Constitutionalism and rule of law: a new level headedness to governance, a noiseless disposition in achievements, a new sane and moral handling of public fund in a democratic splendour, majestic candour and passion laden development, reflective of the four angles of Rivers State in the triumphant pride of a Rivers man and Rivers woman which was boisterous in the days of Dr. Peter Odili and not the melodrama that greeted Rivers State in the last administration.

Rivers people have come to embrace a governor who talks less and acts more; in the candour of sanctity; a governor who respects himself on stage and in private, who acts with sanity, sobriety not insanity and madness in speeches and actions; a governor who does not respond to every side talk and brags at every available opportunity or a governor who insults his perceived enemies on every occasion he has proximity with the microphone. We now have a governor who exhibits and understands the dignity of a Rivers man.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) gives enamous powers to the governor of a state as the Chief Executive and Chief Security Officer of the state. These powers are not transferrable to any individual no matter how powerful he is. These constitutional powers are what Governor Sim Fubara now has. it is therefore never the prerogative of any powerful individual to dictate to the governor how he applies or operates these constitutional powers.

Any attempt to reduce a duly elected governor into someone’s pocket is a desecration of the sacred constitution and an insult to the office of the governor and by and large and insult of the people of Rivers State. It is to this end that a call is hereby made to those who are disturbing the peace of the governor of Rivers State to let him be so that he can deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

There has never been any time in the anals of our history that a governor of our state was reduced into the pocket of any individual and it should not start now.

There is no ploy that they are not employing to sink the ship of state in their desperate urge to ensure that the governor does not succeed. How on earth will a rational mind go to court to obtain an order stopping the police and all other security agencies from performing their constitutional roles during an election if not that it was done to undermine the office of the governor and the will of the people of Rivers State?

The madness of one individual or his allies to stop Federal monthly allocations to Rivers State for political reasons is the peak of political bitterness, selfishness and crass irresponsibility.

It is on record that throughout the 8 years administration of the former governor of the state civil servants welfare was not taken into perspective; no promotions, no employment until it was “quarter to go” for the administration.

The state’s secretariat was in a state of quagmire as no attention was given to it; the whole beautiful building was in a state of comatose and dilapidation.

But Governor Sim Fubara came on board and within few months, the state secretariat wore her beautiful looks again like a beautiful bride. Civil servants got their denied promotions, pensions are being paid, all civil servants were given ₦100,000.00 Christmas bonus and many more. How else can a governor be called a Civil Servant friendly governor?

As the Yuletide approaches somebody just woke up and asked the court to stop the monthly allocations to the state in the name of politics: to impoverish the citizens and civil servants in Rivers State, including pensioners (senior citizens) to stop the expected Christmas bonus, stop their salaries, stop the ongoing projects littered across the state. Stop health care delivery, etc. what kind of politics is that?

They believe they are fighting Sir. Dr. Sim Fubara but indeed this is a political war on the Rivers people; a politics taken too far. Tomorrow these same people will come to the rest of us to seek for our votes after playing politics with people’s fortune and state resources and after grounding the ship of state for selfish reasons.

Rivers people are behind their governor and their support for him is both organic and unique. Those fanning the embers of crises and drumming for war should let the governor be. Rivers State is not owned by any one man or one tribe. There can only be one governor at a time. Power is actually transcient.